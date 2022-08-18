Usage-Based Insurance Market will Turn over US$ 39990 to success Revenue to Cross US$ 117650 million in 2022 to 2028 Research by Business Opportunities, Top Companies report covers, new opportunities planning, and consumption by Regional da

PUNE, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global " Usage-Based Insurance Market " research report focus on overall information that can help to take decisions on current market situation. Usage-based insurance (UBI) also known as pay as you drive (PAYD) and pay how you drive (PHYD) and mile-based auto insurance is a type of vehicle insurance whereby the costs are dependent upon type of vehicle used, measured against time, distance, behavior and place.The global Usage-Based Insurance market size is projected to reach US$ 117650 million by 2028, from US$ 39990 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 16.4% during 2022-2028.

Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Pay-As-You-Drive Insurance accounting for % of the Usage-Based Insurance global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Men segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Usage-Based Insurance Market Report Contains: -

Complete overview of the global Usage-Based Insurance Market

Top Country data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Usage-Based Insurance markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

Description and analysis of Usage-Based Insurance market potential by type, Deep Dive, disruption, application capacity, end use industry

impact evaluation of most important drivers and restraints, and dynamics of the global Usage-Based Insurance market and current trends in the enterprise

MetroMile,Progressive,Allstate,Nationwide,Esurance,Safeco,Travellers,Liberty Mutual Insurance,AIOI,QBE

Usage-Based Insurance Market : -

China Usage-Based Insurance market size is valued at US$ million in 2021, while the North America and Europe Usage-Based Insurance are US$ million and US$ million, severally. The proportion of the North America is % in 2021, while China and Europe are % and respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach % in 2028, trailing a CAGR of % through the analysis period 2022-2028. Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR %, %, and % respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe Usage-Based Insurance landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Usage-Based Insurance market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Usage-Based Insurance market in terms of revenue.

Overall, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Usage-Based Insurance market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Usage-Based Insurance market.

Global Usage-Based Insurance Scope and Market Size

Usage-Based Insurance market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Usage-Based Insurance market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

This report provides information about Size, Types, Application, Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Gross margin, opportunities with future risk analysis. The report also describes top company profiles that present in market with trends worldwide. This article contains financial changes during years with Impact of COVID-19 on Usage-Based Insurance market.

Usage-Based Insurance Market segments help decision-makers direct the product, sales, and marketing strategies, and can power your product development cycles by informing how you make product offerings for different segments.

Segment by Type

Pay-As-You-Drive Insurance

Pay-How-You-Drive Insurance

Distance Based Insurance

Pay-As-You-Go Insurance

Segment by Application

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Key Players in the Usage-Based Insurance Market: -

MetroMile

Progressive

Allstate

Nationwide

Esurance

Safeco

Travellers

Liberty Mutual Insurance

AIOI

QBE

Key Benefits of Usage-Based Insurance Market Research Report:

Types, applications, regions, and key players covered in the study

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Artificial Intelligence AI Chips Market

Sales, price, revenue, market share, and growth rate are covered in the report sales channels, distributors, traders, dealers, etc. are covered in the report

Detailed TOC of Global Usage-Based Insurance Market Research Report 2022

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Usage-Based Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Pay-As-You-Drive Insurance

1.2.3 Pay-How-You-Drive Insurance

1.2.4 Distance Based Insurance

1.2.5 Pay-As-You-Go Insurance

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Usage-Based Insurance Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Men

1.3.3 Women

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Usage-Based Insurance Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Usage-Based Insurance Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Usage-Based Insurance Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Usage-Based Insurance Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Usage-Based Insurance Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Usage-Based Insurance Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Usage-Based Insurance Industry Trends

2.3.2 Usage-Based Insurance Market Drivers

2.3.3 Usage-Based Insurance Market Challenges

2.3.4 Usage-Based Insurance Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Usage-Based Insurance Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Usage-Based Insurance Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Usage-Based Insurance Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Usage-Based Insurance Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Usage-Based Insurance Revenue

3.4 Global Usage-Based Insurance Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Usage-Based Insurance Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Usage-Based Insurance Revenue in 2021

3.5 Usage-Based Insurance Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Usage-Based Insurance Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Usage-Based Insurance Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Usage-Based Insurance Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Usage-Based Insurance Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Usage-Based Insurance Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

5 Usage-Based Insurance Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Usage-Based Insurance Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Usage-Based Insurance Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

1.To study and analyze the global Usage-Based Insurance consumption (value) by key regions/countries, product type and application

2.To understand the structure of Usage-Based Insurance market by identifying its various sub segments.

3.Focuses on the key global Usage-Based Insurance manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

4.To analyze the Usage-Based Insurance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

5.To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

6.To project the consumption of Usage-Based Insurance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

7.To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

8.To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global Usage-Based Insurance market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Usage-Based Insurance market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the Usage-Based Insurance market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the Usage-Based Insurance market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

