Digital Imaging Market to See Booming Growth 2022-2030| Nikon, Olympus , General Electric, Hexagon, AMETEK.Inc., Cognex

Digital Imaging Market Size – USD 20.32 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.9%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global digital imaging market size reached USD 20.32 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing industrialization in emerging countries and rapid adoption of industrial automation, as well as various implementation of technological advancements, are a few of the factors driving market revenue growth.

For many technical processes, such as facial recognition, remote sensing, pattern detection, and colour processing, there is an increasing demand for picture sharpening and restoration of digital image goods. A few of the key variables influencing demand for digital imaging across many industries are accuracy, efficiency in terms of time and resources, and environmental responsibility. Digital imaging makes access simple because impressions are stored electronically, which speeds up processing and makes it possible to spot problems quickly. Ultrasonography, computed tomography, mammography, X-rays, and nuclear medicine have all been rapidly adopted in medical settings, allowing for speedy confirmation, assessment, and documentation of disease progression and therapeutic response.

Some of the key participants in this Digital Imaging Market industry include:

Nikon Corporation, Olympus Corporation, General Electric, Hexagon, AMETEK.Inc., Cognex Corporation, Matrox, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Keyence Corporation, and OMRON Corporation.

The radiology segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021 owing to elimination of chemical processors and processor maintenance, reduced radiation exposure, and reduced space requirement. Imaging versatility increases accuracy of patient diagnosis and improves quality of care, which is driving revenue growth of the market.

The surveying segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Growing manufacturing and processing plants for various industry verticals and rising concerns for safety by consumers are driving revenue growth of this segment. Growing utilization of Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT) and Industry 4.0 is increasing demand for digital imaging products for quick inspection of any quality issues. Various industries, such as automotive, machinery, aerospace, and consumer electronics, require superior quality control, which is a crucial part of production process enabling reduced costs and time saving.

The healthcare segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Rapid adoption of advanced technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and increasing digitalization, which gives real-time access to images globally, are some of the key factors driving market revenue growth. Implementation of AI in medical imaging technology enables quick identification of abnormalities on various areas such as chest, spine, abdomen, and head.

Segmentation :

Emergen Research has segmented global the digital imaging market based on technology, application, industry, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Metrology

Radiography

X-ray testing

Computed radiography

Gamma-Ray testing

Direct radiography

Film radiography

LiDAR

Machine Vision

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Reverse Engineering

Inspection

Surveying

Exploration

Urban planning

Engineering

Corridor mapping

Cartography

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

