PLDO Attorneys Named in The Best Lawyers in America® 2023

William E. O’Gara Recognized as “Lawyer of the Year” in his Employment & Labor Law Practice AreaJOHNSTON, RHODE ISLAND, USA, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara LLC (PLDO) is pleased to announce that fourteen (14) attorneys in multiple practice areas have been selected by their peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America® 2023 in the Providence/Metro Region and Massachusetts. Best Lawyers® compiles its lists of Best Lawyers and Best Lawyers: Ones To Watch by practice area and geographic location by conducting peer reviews in which hundreds of leading lawyers confidentially evaluate their professional peers. The Best Lawyers: Ones To Watch attorneys are those lawyers recognized for their “outstanding professional excellence” who have been practicing for less than 10 years.
In addition, the firm announced that PLDO principal William E. O’Gara has been named Best Lawyers® “Lawyer of the Year” in Rhode Island for “Labor Law – Management” and “Litigation - Labor and Employment.” Only a single lawyer in each practice area and designated metropolitan location is honored as the “Lawyer of the Year.” The award reflects the high level of respect a lawyer has earned among their peers for their abilities, professionalism and integrity.
The list of all PLDO lawyers and their practice areas selected by their peers for recognition in The Best Lawyers in America® 2023 includes:
• Katherine B. Dunn – Commercial Litigation (Best Lawyers: Ones To Watch)
• Joshua J. Butera – Corporate Law (Best Lawyers: Ones To Watch)
• Kas R. DeCarvalho – Corporate Law
• William P. Devereaux – Criminal Defense: General Practice and Criminal Defense: White-Collar
• Joel K. Goloskie – Health Care Law (Massachusetts)
• Brian J. Lamoureux – Employment Law – Management, Litigation – Labor and Employment
• Matthew A. Lopes Jr. – Government Relations Practice and Mediation
• Patrick J. McBurney – Commercial Litigation (Best Lawyers: Ones To Watch)
• LaTri-c-ea McClendon-Hunt – Alternative Dispute Resolution (Best Lawyers: Ones To Watch)
• William E. O’Gara – Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law, Employment Law – Management, Labor Law – Management, Litigation – Labor and Employment,
and Workers’ Compensation Law – Employers (Lawyer of the Year: Employment Law – Management and “Litigation - Labor and Employment)
• Gary R. Pannone – Administrative / Regulatory Law, Corporate Compliance Law, Corporate Governance Law, Corporate Law, Health Care Law, Mergers
and Acquisitions Law, Nonprofit / Charities Law, and Securities / Capital Markets Law
• Benjamin L. Rackliffe - Cannabis Law
• Matthew C. Reeber – Litigation – Labor and Employment
• Michael F. Ryan, Jr. – Alternative Dispute Resolution (Best Lawyers: Ones To Watch)
Since its first publication in 1983, Best Lawyers® has become regarded as the most respected referral list of attorneys in practice. Based on exhaustive peer-review evaluation, its methodology is designed to capture, as accurately as possible, the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional capabilities of their colleagues in the same geographical and legal practice areas.
ABOUT PANNONE LOPES DEVEREAUX & O’GARA LLC
Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara (“PLDO”) attorneys are highly skilled with a proven track record of achievement representing clients with respect to complex matters in a wide range of disciplines and industries. The founders of PLDO were formerly partners in an international law firm and are trained in multiple disciplines. The primary areas of practice for the firm include corporate and business law, employment law, civil litigation, special masterships, health care law, municipal law, nonprofit law, data protection and cyber law, criminal defense-white collar, estate planning, probate administration and trust litigation, and real estate and commercial lending. The core values of respect, integrity, quality service and responsiveness are stressed each day at PLDO and the firm is committed to supporting the community in a meaningful way. The firm has offices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Florida. For more information, visit www.pldolaw.com.
