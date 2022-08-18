U.S. 60-80 Feet Motorized Yacht Charter Market Worldwide Analysis By Financial Overview, Research and Forecast To 2030

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. 60-80 feet motorized yacht charter market was valued at $215.9 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $803.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.0% from 2021 to 2030.

The key players profiled in the U.S. 60-80 feet motorized yacht charter market are Anacortes Yacht Charters, Boatsetter, Charles Charters, GetMyBoat, Metro Yacht Charters of New York, Northrop & Johnson, Ritzy Charters, Sailo, Seattle Yachts, Tranquilisea Yachting, and Yachtico Inc.

In addition, the purchasing power in Asia is expected to rise by eight times between 2010 and 2030, whereas by the next 20 years, inequalities between developed and developing economies will be narrowed. This trend is paving the way for the growth of the yacht charter industry during the forecast period.

In addition, yacht chartering incurs hidden cost along with the taxes and value-added tax (VAT), Insurance, crew gratuity, advanced provisioning allowance and others that cost roughly 15–30% of the base price. Moreover, this minimal charge is collected prior to charter. Thus, high associated with yacht charter acts as a barrier to many customers in developing countries, which restrains the growth of the 60–80 feet motorized yacht market.

