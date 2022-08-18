Europe Pilates & Yoga Studios Market is estimated to translate to a revenue of $71,156.6 million by 2030

Europe Pilates & Yoga -amr

Increase in health awareness and rise in need for active, healthy lifestyle across Europe are the key drivers of the Pilates & yoga studios market

POTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATE, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Europe Pilates & Yoga Studios Market: Overview

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, “Europe Pilates & yoga studios market by Activity Type: Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027,” The Europe Pilates & yoga studios market size was valued at $26,991.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $49,446.3 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.05% from 2021 to 2027. Germany held nearly twenty percent share of the Europe Pilates & yoga studios market analysis in 2019.

Pilates & yoga studios are rooms, buildings or other places where Pilates & yoga classes can be taken. It may be a single room or a structure with multiple classrooms with props and heated humidified rooms.

Pilates is a form of exercise that aims to strengthen muscles while improving body flexibility and postural alignment, while yoga is an entire compendium of exercises designed to stimulate and rejuvenate the body and mind.

Rise and growth of the Europe Pilates & yoga studios industry.

The top factors influencing the market growth include increase in health consciousness, rise in obese population across world, initiatives by government to promote healthy lifestyle, health benefits associated with yoga & Pilates and celebrity endorsement & promotion among others. The major factor that limits the growth of the Europe Pilates & yoga studios market is the presence of numerous substitutes. Increased awareness regarding health & fitness is expected to significantly drive the growth of the market. Although fitness consciousness is higher in urban areas, the market is expected to witness steady growth in semi-urban areas of the developing economies. A significant rise in the obese population supplements the Europe Pilates & yoga studios market growth. Inactive lifestyle and dysfunctional diets cause obesity, which results in increased prevalence of cardiovascular and lifestyle diseases. Thus, rise in obese population is expected to fuel the growth of the Europe Pilates & yoga studios industry.

Key leading players operating in Europe Pilates & yoga studios market industry :-

BODY & SOUL YOGA CLUB

CORE PILATES

CHELTENHAM PILATES & YOGA

FITNESS UNLIMITED

FLEX STUDIO

HUMMINGBIRD PILATES & YOGA

LV YOGA, FAREHAM

M PILATES+YOGA

PILATES PLUS

SANDSTONE YOGA & PILATES

Key Drivers and Restraints of the Europe Pilates & yoga studios market :-

In 2019, Germany was the highest contributor to The Europe Pilates & yoga studios market, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2021 to 2027.

In 2019, the yoga classes segment accounted for nearly half of the market in The Europe Pilates & yoga studios market, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2021 to 2027.

The merchandise sales segment is expected to grow at CAGR of 10.9% in the forecast period.

In 2019, Pilates classes segment accounted for nearly one fifth of the market share, and is estimated to grow at CAGR of 13.7%.

In 2019, UK accounted for a prominent market Europe Pilates & yoga studios market share, and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGRs of 14.0%.

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key benefits for the stakeholder

1.3.Key market segments

1.4.Research methodology

1.4.1.Primary research

1.4.2.Secondary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings

2.2.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top player positioning

3.2.2.Top impacting factors

3.2.3.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter’s five force analysis

3.3.1.Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2.Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3.Threat of new entrants

3.3.4.Threat of substitutes

3.3.5.Intensity of competitive rivalry

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS?

Q1. What are the key factors boosting the Europe Pilates & Yoga Studios market growth?

Q2. What will be the market value of Europe Pilates & Yoga Studios in the forecast period 2021 to 2027?

Q3. What are the most established players of the global Europe Pilates & Yoga Studios market?

Q4. Which industry is projected to increase the demand for Europe Pilates & Yoga Studios Market?

Q5. What segments are covered in Europe Pilates & Yoga Studios Market report?

