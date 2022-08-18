The Mobility as a Service market is expected to reach USD 39.84 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 32.8%.

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing need for decreasing congestion in urban areas and for reducing costs per user are some key factors driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 3.14 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 32.8%, Market Trends – Increasing need to reduce pollution to improve air quality” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market size reached USD 3.14 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 32.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing need for decreasing congestion in urban areas and for reducing costs per user are expected to support market revenue growth between 2022 and 2030. In addition, increasing need to reduce pollution to improve air quality is expected to drive revenue growth of the market. Increasing urbanization has resulted in a rapid increase in the number of vehicles on the road, resulting in air pollution, which is a serious issue, and a solution is required to alleviate the problem. MaaS is the best solution to the problem as it will reduce the number of vehicles by integrating the planning, booking, and payment in a range of public as well as private transport. Additionally, MaaS reduces the time and cost spent on regular maintenance of owned vehicles.

The Mobility as a Service Marketplace Report offers wide-ranging information and facts about the Mobility as a Service market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Mobility as a Service market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The Global Mobility as a Service Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Mobility as a Service market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Passenger cars segment is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing use of services such as car-sharing, ride-hailing, and car rental services for faster and cost-effective transportation.

Ride-hailing segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period owing to increasing technological innovations for digital payments, safety, and rising demand for automated and connected vehicles.

Electric Vehicle (EV) segment is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing need for cleaner, healthier, and affordable mode of transporatation.

Europe market accounted largest revenue share in 2021 owing to robust presence of major companies providing MaaS, such as Citymapper, Ltd., MaaS Global Oy, Splyt Technologies, Ltd., and UbiGo Innovation AB among others in countries in the region.

Leading Companies of the Mobility as a Service Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

Uber Technologies, Inc., Lyft, Inc., Moovit, Inc., Moovel Group GmbH, Communauto, Inc., Citymapper, Ltd., MaaS Global Oy, Splyt Technologies, Ltd., SkedGo Pty, Ltd., and UbiGo Innovation AB.

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Mobility as a Service market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Emergen Research has segmented global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market on the basis of vehicle type, propulsion type, service, solution, application platform, transportation, business model, application, and region:

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Bikes

Buses

Passenger Cars

Propulsion Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Electric Vehicle (EV)

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

Others

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Ride-Hailing

Car Sharing

Micro Mobility

Bus Sharing

Train

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Navigation Solutions

Ticketing Solutions

Technology Platforms

Insurance Services

Telecom Connectivity Providers

Payment Engines

Application Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

iOS

Android

Others

Transportation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Public

Private

Business Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Business to Business (B2B)

Business to Customer (B2C)

Peer to Peer (P2P) rentals

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Personalized Application Services

Dynamic Journey Management

Flexible Payments

Route selection

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Mobility as a Service market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Mobility as a Service market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Mobility as a Service market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Mobility as a Service industry by 2030?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Mobility as a Service market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Mobility as a Service industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

