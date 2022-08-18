Press Releases

08/18/2022

Governor Lamont Announces Stifel Expanding Operations and Adding Jobs in Connecticut

Premiere Investment Banking and Wealth Management Firm Plans to Open Sixth Connecticut Office in Stamford

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that global wealth management and investment banking company Stifel will be expanding its presence in Connecticut through the addition of a new office in Stamford, where it will create 50 new jobs. In addition to the new location, Stifel maintains existing offices in Hamden, Hartford, Madison, Mystic, and Southbury.

The company’s Stamford office will occupy more than 24,000 square feet at 677 Washington Boulevard.

Stifel is a full-service financial services firm, and serves as strategic advisors to individuals, entrepreneurs, family-owned businesses, private equity groups, and leading public and private corporations in North America, Europe, Asia, Israel, and Latin America. It employs more than 8,500 people globally.

“Stifel is a well-respected, global company, and their decision to add a sixth office in Connecticut and create more jobs here is great news for our state,” Governor Lamont said. “Connecticut is the perfect location for financial services companies because our state has the talented workforce and the resources necessary for these businesses to grow and thrive. I congratulate Stifel on their decision to invest and grow here, and I look forward to building our partnership with this company for years to come.”

“Like Stifel, Stamford is growing rapidly, and we are happy to expand further into Connecticut,” Victor Nesi, co-president and head of the Institutional Group of Stifel Financial, said. “In our view, Stamford is the state’s financial services hub, and given its close proximity to other Stifel offices and to many of our clients, we believe having a presence there is important. We are thrilled to collaborate with Governor Lamont as we continue to make client service and talent acquisition top priorities.”

The Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD) is supporting the project by providing a grant in arrears up to $1,750,000, contingent on the company creating and retaining 50 new full-time jobs. The state’s economic development program to support and encourage growth, JobsCT, is available to eligible businesses in targeted industries that create more than 25 jobs. The grant amount is determined by several factors, including payroll taxes paid, job creation totals and timelines, average wages, and company location.

“We are seeing a growing number of financial services firms make new investments and increase headcounts in Connecticut, which is great news for our strong finance ecosystem and economy as a whole,” DECD Commissioner David Lehman and Peter Denious, CEO of the nonprofit economic development organization AdvanceCT, said in a joint statement. “Stifel’s decision to expand their operations in Connecticut is another reminder of the many competitive advantages our state has to offer leading global companies.”