Antimicrobial Peptides Market Worth USD 539.32 million by 2027 | Growth, Size, Shares, Revenue, Types, Applications, Key Players, Top Countries, Growing Factors, Key Dynamics

Antimicrobial peptides (AMPs), also known as host defence peptides, are short and generally positively charged peptides found in a wide variety of life forms from microorganisms to humans. Most AMPs have the ability to kill microbial pathogens directly, whereas others act indirectly by modulating the host defence systems. Antibacterial and antimicrobial have some different function; antibacterial only kill bacteria and antimicrobial kill all microorganisms.

The global Antimicrobial Peptides market size was valued at USD 228.61 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.38% during the forecast period, reaching USD 539.32 million by 2027.

Market split by Type, can be divided into: -

Recombinant

Natural

Market split by Application, can be divided into: -

Pharmaceutical

Animal Feed

Food Additive

Agriculture

Cosmetics

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Leading players of Antimicrobial Peptides including: -

GenScript Biotech Corporation

Merck & Co., Inc.

Roche Holding AG

EnBiotix, Inc.

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

GeneLinx International, Inc.

Shenzhen Sunsmile Biotechnology Co.,Ltd

Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

InvivoGen

Linzhou Sinagri Yingtai Biological Peptide Co., Ltd.

