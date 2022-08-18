Global Exosomes Market: Exosomes to have Promising Future in Nanomedicine - SkyQuest Technology

Global exosomes market was valued at USD 217.5 Million in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 1,037.5 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 24.95% over the forecast period (2022 - 2028).

/EIN News/ -- Westford, USA, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the explosion of knowledge and innovation in fields such as genomics and proteomics, scientists are now turning their attention to another type of molecule - the exosome. Exosomes are small vesicles that deliver cargo to and from cells, and they are becoming increasingly important in research because they can transport large molecules and proteins between cells with great accuracy. One way that exosomes may be able to improve health outcome is by aiding the transfer of healing proteins and other molecules to tissues. In addition, exosomes have been shown to play a role in cell communication, apoptosis, and immune system function across the global exosomes market .

SkyQuest has found that researchers around the globe in the global exosomes market are exploring the potential use of exosomes for the treatment of cancer by delivering therapies directly to the tumor cells. Additionally, exosomes have been shown to improve the effectiveness of vaccines by helping immunity target specific tissues. Market players are also investigating the use of exosomes as a vehicle for drug delivery and as a diagnostic tool for earlier detection of disease.

Globally more than 10 million people die of cancer each year and more than 60 million people diagnosed with the chronic disease annually around the globe. Currently, there is no cure for the cancer but the outcome of the cancer and quality of cancer patients can be improved if the drugs can be delivered effectively to the target sites. Wherein, a number of market players are taking efforts to use the exosomes to improve targeted therapy.

Exosomes have Promising Future in Nanomedicine

The field of nanomedicine is constantly expanding, thanks in part to the development of exosomes. Exosomes are small vesicles that can be loaded with different substances, and they have been shown to be an effective tool for delivering drugs and other therapeutic agents to targeted areas within the body. Recent advances in exosome technology have made them an important treatment option for a variety of diseases and conditions.

Recently, however, scientists in the exosomes market have developed methods to improve exosome stability and cell-based uptake. This has led to the development of nanomedicine therapies that use exosomes as delivery platforms for drugs and other cargo. For example, a study published in ACS Nano found that a drug used to treat leukemia can be delivered directly to cancer cells using exosomes derived from primary blood samples.

One of the newest applications for exosomes is in the treatment of cancer. Exosomes derived from tumors can help deliver chemotherapy and other treatments directly to tumor cells. This allows Cancer patients to receive shorter treatments with fewer side effects.

Exosomes are also being used to diagnose and treat various diseases in the global exosomes market. For example, exosomes derived from Alzheimer’s patients can be used to diagnose the disease early on, before symptoms develop. Additionally, exosomes derived from patients with autoimmune diseases can be used to identify biomarkers that indicate a patient’s vulnerability to developing the disease.

Exosomes are versatile tools that have the potential to impact many areas of medicine. As technology advances, we can look forward to even more innovative uses for this fascinating molecule.

The promise of using exosomes in nanomedicine is vast and the field is still rapidly evolving. Exosomes hold great potential for treating a variety of diseases and they could soon become an essential part of modern medicine. SkyQuest has identified and tracked recent developments in the global exosomes market. This would help the market participants understand where the market is heading and what are the opportunities, challenges, growth dynamics and trends in the market.

81 Clinical Trials on Exosomes are Under Study to Check potential Use in Cancer Treatment, Drug Delivery, Diagnostics

The potential of exosomes market to treat cancer is being studied in over 81 clinical trials. These trials are testing whether exosomes can help to kill cancer cells, stop the growth of cancer cells, or prevent cancer from spreading. So far, results from these trials have been promising, and exosomes are showing great potential as a treatment for cancer. Around 19 trials are taking place in the US, which is followed by China (13), and France (11). The study suggests that out of 81 clinical trial 49 are concentrated on cancer.

Since exosomes are a potential new therapeutic target, there has been an increasing number of clinical trials investigating their potential benefits across the global exosomes market. Preliminary studies suggest that exosomes may be able to deliver therapeutic payloads to specific targets in the body, and they may also play a role in immune regulation. Although more research is needed to confirm these findings, these studies indicate that the field of exosome research is growing rapidly and has the potential to yield novel therapeutics for many diseases.

SkyQuest has analyzed all these ongoing clinical trials in the global exosomes market in order to understand their impact on the global exosomes market. The report provides complete data on upcoming drugs, number of trials completed, which companies are likely to get affected by the launch of new drugs, how on-going clinical trials are expected to leave impact on overall market analysis, market revenue, and forecast. To get a detailed understanding of the clinical study on the global exosomes market,

Recent Developments in Global Exosomes Market

In February 2021, Cytiva launched the “Exosome Challenge,” an industry challenge to overcome hurdles in exosome production and manufacturing

In November 2021, announced the acquisition of the service unit from Exosomics, a leading extracellular vesicles biotech company. The agreement includes Exosomics' service team, service assets, and laboratories in Siena, Italy. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed

In August 2022, scientists from the Wenzhou Medical University, China, developed I-Tears, a new nano membrane system, that harvests and purifies exosomes from tears, enabling rapid analysis for disease biomarkers

In August 2022, Biotium, a player in the global exosomes market, developed antibodies for exosome detection

In July 2022, Coya Therapeutics, Inc. awarded license by Carnegie Mellon University to a proprietary platform for bioengineering exosomes for drug delivery

In July 2022, Researchers at Chinese Academy of Sciences and Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology (SIAT) developed a label-free and biocompatible on-chip magnetic separation system for effective extraction of exosomes from the cell culture supernatant.

Top Players in Global Exosomes Market

Danaher (Beckman Coulter Inc.) (US)

Diagenode Inc. (US)

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Hitachi Chemical Diagnostics Inc. (US)

Lonza (Switzerland)

MBL International (US)

Miltenyi Biotec (Germany)

Novus Biologicals (US)

Qiagen (Germany)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

