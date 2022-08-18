Automotive Brake Booster Market Worth USD 8118.81 million by 2027 | Global Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers, Trends, Key Players, Regional Segmentation, Types, Applications, Developments, Business Strategies

Key Players - Continental, CARDONE, Aisin Seiki, Dongguang Aowei, Wanxiang, TRW, Hitachi

The brake booster is designed to create a greater braking force from minimum pedal effort, using a difference in atmospheric pressure and the engine's manifold vacuum. It increases the pedal force 2 to 4 times depending on the size of the diaphragm. The brake booster is located between the brake pedal and the master cylinder.



The global Automotive Brake Booster market size was valued at USD 6755.31 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.11% during the forecast period, reaching USD 8118.81 million by 2027.



Market split by Type, can be divided into: -

Single Diaphragm Booster

Dual Diaphragm Booster

Market split by Application, can be divided into: -

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Leading players of Automotive Brake Booster including: -

Continental

CARDONE

Aisin Seiki

Dongguang Aowei

Wanxiang

TRW

Hitachi

Hyundai Mobis

Liuzhou Wuling

Wuhu Bethel

FTE

BWI Group

