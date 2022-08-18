Space Robotics Market Trends & Developement by 2030 | Increasing use of robotic vehicles for space-related projects

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global space robotics market size reached USD 4.32 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. One of the main factors influencing the growth of the market's revenue is the increasing incorporation of Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled smart robotic systems. Due to the need for efficient repair, servicing, and maintenance of geostationary satellites, there is a growing demand for space robots. Cost-effectiveness, enhanced productivity, and capacity to function in the hostile environment of space are the key factors affecting demand for space robotics technology. Furthermore, highly advanced robotics systems are required for the realisation of future space endeavours like the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) lunar surface innovation programme and on-orbit manufacturing and assembly at the International Space Station (ISS).

The report offers in-depth market intelligence on the market dynamics and key factors (drivers, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the growth of the space robotics market, as well as an analysis of micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the overall market. Along with the business and corporate strategies employed by significant market participants, the report also discusses competitive developments such as long-term contracts, partnerships, expansions, new product launches, collaborations, and R&D activities in the market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 :

Oceaneering International, Inc.,

Northrop Grumman,

Motiv Space System, Inc.,

Metecs, LLC,

Maxar Technologies, Intuitive Machines,

LLC, Astrobotic Technology, Inc.,

Altius Space Machines,

Motiv Space Systems, Inc.,

Ispace, Inc.,

Olis Robotics,

and Stinger Ghaffarian Technologies, Inc.

World’s Leading Companies in Space Robotics Industry: Top 10 by Revenue

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :

In 2021, the solution category represented a sizeable portion of sales. The primary drivers driving this segment's revenue growth are the expanding use of robotic subsystems and the increased need for software that enables multi-robot collaborative planning. The expansion of this segment's revenue is also being aided by substantial investments made in related efforts and projects by well-known businesses as PIAP Space, Olis Robotics, and others. For instance, PIAP Space's TITAN project intends to advance and build a multi-articulated robotic arm for satellite maintenance. It will be used to maintain deorbiting satellites, clearing the way for the removal of space trash that could interfere with the normal operation of satellites in orbit.

The near space application of the space robotics market is anticipated to experience the greatest CAGR growth over the course of the forecast period. The necessity for resupply flights for the International Space Station (ISS), on-orbit satellite production, and the growing requirement to maintain the current geosynchronous satellites are all factors contributing to the growth of the near space market.

Market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Presence of major market companies such as Northrop Grumman, Redwire Corporation, and others play a key role in driving market revenue growth in this region. These companies are investing significantly in the construction of new manufacturing facilities and developing innovative robotic systems that precisely fulfill end-user requirements. On 13 September 2021 for instance, Northrop Grumman, which is a leading aerospace, defense, and security company headquartered in Virginia, U.S., announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary – Space Logistics – is preparing to launch a new servicing vehicle equipped with a robotic arm for satellites maintenance.

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Solution

Autonomous Sensors and Systems

Robotics and Subsystems

Software

Others

Services

Satellite Servicing

On-orbit Assembly

Surface Mobility

De-orbiting Services

Others

𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Near Space

Space Operations

Space Exploration

Space Transportation

In Space 3D Printing

Others

Deep Space

Space Transportation

Space Exploration

Ground

𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Government

Defense Department

Space Agencies

Others

Commercial

Private Satellite Operators

Launch Service Providers

Others

𝐒𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧;

North America(U.S., Canada)

Europe(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the Space Robotics market. Also, to arrive at an accurate and unbiased market forecast, data collected from secondary research sources have been analyzed and validated through primaries.

