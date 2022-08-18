The South Asia Flexible Endoscope Market Is Projected To Reach $510 Million Registering A CAGR Of 7.4%

The utilization of flexible endoscopes is expected to witness significant growth, owing to increase in prevalence of chronic diseases.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "South Asia Flexible Endoscope Market by Application and End user: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025",the market was valued at $284 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $510 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2018 to 2025.

Flexible endoscopes are optical medical instruments that help screen and execute diagnostic interventions inside the hollow cavities and visceral organs of the body, such as the gastrointestinal (GI) tract, brain, lungs, abdomen, and others. The increase in the number of endoscopic procedures due to growing ailments, such as abdominal pain, ulcers, digestive tract bleeding, abnormal growths in the colon, and other abdominal & gastrointestinal diseases, is expected to boost the market growth. The market for flexible endoscope has witnessed tremendous growth in the recent years, owing to rise in patient preference toward minimally invasive surgeries.

The major factors that boost the growth of the South Asian flexible endoscope market are technological advancements in visualization systems (such as 4K cameras to improve image and video quality), surge in preference for minimal invasive surgeries, and rise in adoption of endoscopy procedures. In addition, increase in unmet medical needs in the developing countries and miniaturization of endoscopic devices are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth. However, dearth of skilled professionals and high costs associated with medical videoscope hamper the market growth. Conversely, the unmet medical needs in the developing countries along with rise in disposable incomes of the South Asian population is also anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Key Players Mentioned in the South Asia Flexible Endoscope Market Research Report: Boston Scientific Corporation, Conmed Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, HOYA Corporation, Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.), Karl Storz GmbH & Co Kg, Olympus Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Vimex sp. z.o.o. (Vimex endoscopy)

Key Findings of the Study:

Laparoscopy application accounted for approximately one-third share of the market in 2017.

India accounted for more than two-thirds market share in 2017 and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period.

The hospitals segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2018 to 2025.

The gastrointestinal endoscopy segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

