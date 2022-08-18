Vital Organs Support Systems And Medical Bionics Market: Key Players, Business Insights And Emerging Growth

The field of vital organs support systems and medical bionics has witnessed several technological advancements in the recent years.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global, "Vital Organs Support Systems and Medical Bionics Market by Product (Vital organs support systems and Medical Bionics) and End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025." The report offers a detailed analysis of top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, key segments, and changing market trends. According to the report, the global vital organs support systems and medical bionics market was estimated at $28.16 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to hit $59.41 billion by 2025, garnering a CAGR of 9.9% from 2018 to 2025.

Key market players -

The key players analyzed in the report include Abbott Laboratories, Asahi Kasei Corporation (Evaheart Medical U.S.A., Inc.), Össur Americas, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cochlear Ltd., Abiomed, Inc., Second Sight Medical Products, Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Jarvik Heart, Inc., Baxter International Inc., SynCardia Systems LLC, and Medtronic Plc. The high-end strategies they adhere to have helped them heighten their status in the market.

The medical bionics segment to dominate through 2018–2025

Based on product type, the medical bionics segment contributed to nearly three-fifth of the total market share in 2017 and is anticipated to lead the trail during the study period. Rise in geriatric population, upsurge in number of patients suffering from chronic diseases, increase in number of road accidents & injuries, and surge in government focus on funding R&D initiatives have worked as the major driving factors for the growth of this segment.

The hospitals segment to lead the trail till 2025

Based on end user, the hospitals segment held the largest share, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the total share in 2017. Availability of various support departments such as MRI suites and ICUs as compared to ASCs has driven the growth. Simultaneously, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 11.5% through 2018–2025.

North America to rule the roost

Based on geography, North America accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. Well-established healthcare infrastructure, rise in elderly population, and high adoption rate of technologically advanced devices in the region have spurred the growth. The market across the Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

Key Findings of the Vital organs support systems and Medical Bionics Market:

Based on vital organs support systems segment, its artificial pancreas sub segment is expected to experience rapid growth in the market and is projected to grow at highest CAGR from 2018 to 2025.

Based on medical bionics segment, its neural bionics sub segment was the major revenue contributor in 2017 and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

Depending on end user, the ambulatory surgical center segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

U.S. generated the highest revenue in the global vital organs support systems and medical bionics market industry in 2017, accounting less than one-tenth of the global market in 2017.

North America was the leading revenue contributor to the global market in 2017, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to upsurge in incidence of chronic diseases such as cardiac and neural diseases, rise in elderly population, and increase in adoption of technologically advanced devices such as total artificial heart.

