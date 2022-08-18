Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,574 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,329 in the last 365 days.

Việt Nam keen on Israel’s experience in fields of strength: President

VIETNAM, August 18 - HÀ NỘI — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc has said that Việt Nam wants to cooperate with Israel in fields of its strength such as innovation, sci-tech and renewable energy.

During a reception for former Prime Minister of Israel Ehud Barak in Hà Nội on Wednesday, Phúc said with a friendship and comprehensive partnership, including in national defence-security, Israel has become an important partner of Việt Nam.

Việt Nam wishes to learn from Israel’s experience in choosing and training talents to build a strong country, he said.

He suggested the two countries regularly maintain high-level visits and offer mutual support at international forums and organisations. With two-way trade of US$1.14 billion in the first half of this year, up 55 per cent, the two countries need to further work on this field, he said.

As Việt Nam is performing the policy of building a sustainable digital society by 2025, with a vision to 2030, the country wants to learn from Israel’s experience in ensuring security and national sovereignty over cyberspace, he said.

The host wished that with his role and influence, the former Israeli PM would make further contributions to boosting bilateral friendship, especially sharing experience in building start-up support policies, developing sci-tech and innovation, nurturing young talents and connecting with experts and businesses in Israel and the world.

As 2023 marks the 30th anniversary of Việt Nam-Israel diplomatic ties, the President suggested the Vietnamese authorities work closely with the Israeli Embassy to hold practical activities, contributing to lifting bilateral ties to a greater height.

Barak expressed his delight that the two countries are looking forward the signing of a free trade agreement. He believed that Việt Nam will become a developed nation by 2045.

He said Israel pays special attention to education and has incubators to nurture talents for the country. It also built policies to attract Israeli talents from abroad and foreign direct investment. — VNS

You just read:

Việt Nam keen on Israel’s experience in fields of strength: President

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.