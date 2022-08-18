Việt Nam is priority partner in the region: Kazakhstan foreign minister

VIETNAM, August 18 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is the partner of priority in the region, according to Kazakhstani deputy prime minister and foreign minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi who met Vietnamese foreign minister Bùi Thanh Sơn and other officials on Thursday.

He also put great importance on enhancing the strong partnership with Việt Nam, as part of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy in the Asia-Pacific region.

Vietnamese foreign minister Sơn extended his welcome to Tileuberdi, emphasising that the visit will act as a driving force behind the development of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

This year also sees the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relation between Việt Nam and Kazakhstan.

Acknowledging the representatives of Kazakhstani State financial and investment agencies in the delegation, minister Sơn also called for support for Vietnamese investors operating in Kazakhstan.

Tileuberdi agreed with suggestions from his Vietnamese host, adding that there is room to grow in terms of economic and trade cooperation, especially in agriculture, tourism, clean energy, and advanced technology.

He also welcomed the plan to establish direct flight routes from Việt Nam to Kazakhstan in order to boost tourism and transportation activities.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral cooperation, as well as global and regional issues of mutual concern.

Both express satisfaction at the development of ties between the two countries at all levels since the establishment of formal diplomatic relation in 1992.

They also agreed that the economic and trade results have yet reached their full potential.

On this basis, the two leaders emphasised increasing delegation exchanges, especially at high levels.

Economic-wise, the two sides agreed to better take advantage of the free trade agreements between Việt Nam and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), of which Kazakhstan is a member.

A meeting of the Việt Nam – Kazakhstan Intergovernmental Committee on trade-economic and science-technology cooperation will soon be held in the future.

Other activities include conducting research to establish joint ventures in areas of high potentials, such as textiles and food processing, and creating favourable conditions for goods to access the other country’s market.

The leaders emphasised the need to maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea (called East Sea by Việt Nam).

The two countries will also focus on strengthening coordination in regional and international organisations and forums, especially the United Nations, and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), of which Kazakhstan is the secretariat for the 2021-22 term. — VNS