Be A Maker Club, Inc. Wins Covintus Tech Tank Pitch Competition
Covintus awards $80K to startups participating in Covintus Tech Tank, a tech-focused accelerator for startups.
“These founders now see their technology as a strategic asset that can lead their companies to a higher valuation, a greater competitive advantage and more success in the long run.”RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Be A Maker Club, Inc. (Greater Los Angeles), an online makerspace empowering new creators to turn their ideas into physical 3D objects using its MagikCAD platform, has won the $25,000 first-place prize in the Covintus Tech Tank pitch competition, hosted by Covintus on August 16.
— Jennifer Vaziralli, program contributor to Covintus Tech Tank
Recspert (Ashburn, Va.), a two-sided marketplace allowing busy families to connect with recreation experts, was awarded the $15,000 second-place prize.
Other startups participating in the pitch competition included Relai (Richmond, VA), Secure Living (Charlotte, NC), Sharenthood (Washington, DC) and Tonner Technologies (Chicago, IL). Each received $10,000 for successful completion of the Tech Tank accelerator.
The pitch competition marked the culmination of the 10-week Covintus Tech Tank, a technology-focused accelerator designed to “savify” startup founders on leveraging their technology to maximize their valuation and their overall tech strategy.
“These founders put in a lot of work to successfully complete Tech Tank,” said Jennifer Vaziralli, program contributor to Covintus Tech Tank. “They have participated in real-time exercises that have led them to up their game. They now see their technology as a strategic asset that can lead their companies to a higher valuation, a greater competitive advantage and more success in the long run.”
On winning the $25,000 pitch competition, Zef Neemuchwala, founder and CEO of Be A Maker Club, said “This has been my passion since I started teaching my daughter. It’s great to get some validation and a vote of confidence.”
Zef started Be A Maker Club in 2018 when he was helping his 8 year-old daughter learn to make things with a 3D printer. He realized that enthusiastic new users like her were falling off a “motivation cliff” in their making journey because of complex computer-aided design (CAD) software.
Currently, CAD is taught for engineering applications, such as designing airplane engines. Be A Maker Club is building MagikCAD for new creators who want to make everyday things like cookie cutters. The company started by teaching in person and won acclaim for the social impact of their pedagogy. By digitizing this design process, Be A Maker Club is enabling access to a wider population of creators. Its mission is to enable girls and BIPOC students to build a pathway into advanced STEM and manufacturing careers through its Magik platform.
Judges of the pitch competition included Eileen Brewer of 757 Collab; Mike Hurt of HBG Core Holdings and ARMS Software; and Paul Nolde of Lighthouse Labs and Riverflow Growth Fund.
Through Covintus Tech Tank, Covintus has pledged $1 million in development and support enabling startups to achieve success and high growth potential. The program featured expert-led virtual sessions advising cohort participants on how to be fluent in digital product decision-making partner optimization, development processes and methodologies, as well as protecting intellectual property.
Covintus Tech Tank is now accepting applications for Batch 4, scheduled to kick off in January 2023.
About Covintus:
Founded in 2010, Covintus is an innovative, first of its kind international managed crowdsource company. The company serves Fortune 500 companies and businesses of all sizes, including startups, with software solutions that propel their businesses forward. With a unique managed crowdsourcing model, Covintus taps into the top developers and coders in the world, who have proven their skills in international programming competitions. Along with its team of in-house project management professionals, Covintus delivers custom software solutions for their clients faster, better and at a greater value than anyone else. For more information, visit covintus.com. Follow Covintus on LinkedIn to stay informed on the latest company news.
###
Windy Campbell
Campbell Communications
+1 804-314-0205
email us here