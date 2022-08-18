Lawn Mowers Market Size to Hit Around USD 55.81 BN by 2030

The global lawn mowers market size was accounted at USD 31.6 billion in 2021 and is predicted to hit around USD 55.81 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.52% from 2022 to 2030.

/EIN News/ -- London, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precedence Research, Recently Announced Report on “Lawn Mowers Market (By Product; By End User; By Lawn Size; By Propulsion Type; By Level of Autonomy; By Battery Type; By Distribution Channel) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regional Outlook, and Forecast 2022-2030”.



Key Insights:

The electric-powered lawn mowers product segment is growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period.

The robotic lawn mowers product segment is growing a CAGR of 10.3% from 2022 to 2030.

Based on end user, the commercial gardening or government segment is expanding growth at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2030.

The North America is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2030.

Get the Free Sample Copy of Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/2038

Why North America region dominates the lawn mowers market?

North American region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. There is a great demand for these equipments in the North American region as the houses in the North American region have good garden spaces in front of the house. In the European region the demand for lawn mowers is expected to reduce due to rapid urbanization. The sizes of the garden in the European region have reduced.

Maximum demand for the lawn mowers was from the North American region and the European region. About 30% of the houses in the United States have kitchen gardens. Till date most of the houses have the kitchen garden. Also, there is a lawn in the backyards of most of the houses in the United States. It accounts to about 70% of the total number. The whale ability of these equipments for maintaining the lawn will create opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period. The original equipment manufacturers will continue to increase the production of these lawnmowers.

The North American region is expected to see a compound annual growth rate of 6% in the coming years. During the pandemic the demand for the maintenance activities had gone up. Most of the original equipment manufacturers that are located in the North American region will face issues related to the expensive cost of transportation and delays in the supply of raw materials. In the past the shortage of semiconductors had also affected the market to a great extent.





Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Estimates 2022-2030 Market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the Market in the years to come Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects Regional and country-level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the Market. Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players





Report highlights

Of the product the electric powered equipment has a ratio off high torque to weight and this will be your driving factor. The durability of the equipment is increased due to the advancements in the technology. The electric mowers are expected to dominate the market as there is a great demand for this equipment and it happens to be a popular choice. There shall be an increased use of robotic mowers in the coming years especially due to the demand from the tech savvy consumers. These equipments are environment friendly and convenient to use. Also, these equipments are offered in the market at and a fordable price which will be beneficial in driving the growth of the market in the coming years.

the electric powered equipment has a ratio off high torque to weight and this will be your driving factor. The durability of the equipment is increased due to the advancements in the technology. The electric mowers are expected to dominate the market as there is a great demand for this equipment and it happens to be a popular choice. There shall be an increased use of robotic mowers in the coming years especially due to the demand from the tech savvy consumers. These equipments are environment friendly and convenient to use. Also, these equipments are offered in the market at and a fordable price which will be beneficial in driving the growth of the market in the coming years. There shall be an increased use of these equipments in the residential areas. In order to maintain the gardens and green spaces the demand for this equipment is expected to grow during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization has also created a demand for these equipments for maintaining the landscapes and the green areas.

Although the demand for these equipments have dropped in the European region due to rapid urbanization but the demand is expected to grow in other regions especially the Asia Pacific region. As these equipments are offered on the online platforms the demand is expected to grow.

During the pandemic the worldwide lockdowns had created a good amount of demand for these products among the consumers that did leisure gardening activities.

Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/2038

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 31.6 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 55.81 Billion CAGR 6.52% from 2022 to 2030 Largest Market North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players American Honda Motor Co., Inc., Fiskars, Husqvarna Group, MTD Products, Robert Bosch GmbH, Robomow Friendly House, The Toro Company, Ariens Company, Briggs Stratton, Deere & Company, Falcon Garden Tools

Market Dynamics

What are the drivers of lawn mowers market?

The demand for the lawn mowers is expected to grow in the coming years due to rapid urbanization in the developing nations. The availability of loans in the residential places will drive the market grow during the forecast period. In order to maintain the garden as well as the lawns in the residential spaces the demand for these equipments is expected to grow.

The rapid urbanization will lead to the development of many smart cities which shall give rise to the greenspaces. And in order to maintain these parks and launch the demand for the equipment is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Increased purchasing power at the hands of the consumers due to the dual income households the demand for better standard of living will create demand for these equipments. In the developing nations the demand for these equipments is expected to grow due to rapid urbanization even in these nations. There is a growth in the popularity of renting services for the lawn mowers. As the demand for these equipments is growing renting is an option that can be taken by many. Due to urbanization the garden and lawn in cities will also occupy large space and create demand for these equipments.





Restraints

The existing policies and the barriers in trade hamper the growth of the market. Few products are affected due to the change in the relationship of various countries. Trade policies are also affected to a great extent. Political unrest may also create restrictions on trade which hamper the growth of the market.

Opportunities

Due to the growing popularity of artificial intelligence technology which is used in the various systems across the globe will affect the market. The use of artificial intelligence will be favorable especially in the robotic systems. Integration of the mowers along with the applications has enabled altering of the settings or the frequency for which the moving needs to be done. Due to the use of the GPS technology indoor robotic mowers moving is done without the human interference. The robots used as lawn mowers operates in the entire area where there is a presence of the grass and stops at the boundary.

Challenges

The amount of pollution caused by the lawn mowers that make use of gas is equivalent to the pollution caused by 11 cars. Some of the high-end mowers when used for an hour will cause a pollution equivalent to the car which is driven for 150 kilometres. All of the studies relating to the pollution caused by the use of lawn mowers have shown that the use of this equipment hampers to environment.

The number of pollutants that are let out in the air extremely toxic. There has been constant research and development in order to provide battery operated lawnmowers that will be instrumental in reducing the pollution across the globe. The presence of the stringent policies associated with the emissions maybe one of the major challenges for the group of the market during the forecast period.

Recent Developments

In the year 2020 an autonomous or a robotic mowers was introduced which would be of great help to the professionals in the market. CEORA was launched by Husqvarna explicitly for the professionals.





Market Segmentation

By Product

Manual

Electric

Robotic

Patrol

Others





By End User

Commercial

Residential

By Lawn Size

Small

Medium

Large





By Propulsion Type

Internal Combustion Engine Type

Electric

By Level of Autonomy

Autonomous

Non-Autonomous

By Battery Type

Lithium-ion

Lead acid

By Distribution Channel

Online channel

Retail channel

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





Immediate Delivery Available | Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/2038

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R