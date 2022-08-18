Family Care Centers Costa Mesa Urgent Care - Exterior Family Care Centers Costa Mesa Urgent Care - Logo

Family Care Centers Costa Mesa Urgent Care Awarded Best STD Testing Facility in Costa Mesa, California by Testing.com

COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The organization was recognized for outstanding services and free or low-cost health screenings

CITY, STATE – Testing.com, a trusted informational guide for medical lab testing and at-home screening, has named Family Care Centers Costa Mesa Urgent Care among the top services for free or low-cost STD testing in Costa Mesa, California. This roundup of outstanding organizations is a part of a recent study on the increasing STD cases and efforts to foster awareness among residents.

Family Care Centers Costa Mesa Urgent Care is ranked among the top 4 testing locations in the city. A CDC analysis shows that 20% of the U.S. population – approximately one in five people – had an STI on any given day in 2018. Between 2016 and 2020, cases of gonorrhea increased by 45 percent, while syphilis rates increased by 52 percent. In 2020, California ranked 7th for the highest rate of infection for primary and secondary Syphilis. In response to this public health crisis, the state of California has dedicated free resources to help prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

Testing.com conducted the study to educate the public about the current health crisis and resources for testing and treatment options. To view the detailed report and complete list of best free STD testing locations, please visit https://www.testing.com/std-testing/costa-mesa-ca/#section-15224-acf100.

ABOUT FAMILY CARE CENTERS COSTA MESA URGENT CARE

Family Care Centers Costa Mesa Urgent Care is a well-known urgent care center that provides convenient and top-quality health care services for kids and adults of all ages. They use the skip and wait for reservation tool to help you reserve an appointment online and select your preferred arrival time. However, they also provide an urgent care facility for sudden medical needs. Family Care Centers Costa Mesa Urgent Care is equipped with on-site X-rays and lab facilities to treat patients with various health conditions like aches, pains, STDs, and work/sports-related injuries that require immediate medical attention.

This Urgent Care covers various health insurance plans from Medicare, CIGNA, United Health Care, and more.

ABOUT TESTING.COM

Testing.com is a trusted guide for lab and at-home testing information and resources. The online platform was launched in 2018 to help educate consumers about various lab tests and health screenings. Testing.com uses comprehensive, data-driven research to deliver content that includes articles on common conditions/diseases, current lab test and at-home screening options, medical testing fees, and more. The site is produced by a team of experts that work with healthcare professionals to review and provide the most accurate and up-to-date lab testing information. To learn more, visit https://www.testing.com/.