TRIPLE G VENTURES RECOGNIZED AS "COMPANY OF THE YEAR"
Recieves 2022 STEVIE INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS AWARD® for the Second Consecutive Year In a Row
Triple G Ventures has consistently demonstrated its potential to capture a piece of a competitive market by the way in which it is positioning and presenting itself.”FRAMINGHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Triple G Ventures LLC, the award-winning business growth firm moonshotting emerging “tech for good” creator-centric entrepreneurs and their companies to change the way we live and create was named Stevie® Award in the “Company of the Year” in the category of Business or Professional Services as part of the 19th Annual International Business Awards®. Triple G Ventures has been recognized as “Company of the Year” for the second consecutive year in a row.
— 2022 Stevie® Award Judges
The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2022 IBAs received entries from organizations across 67 nations and territories.
Winners will be celebrated during a gala banquet at the InterContinental London Park Lane Hotel, in London, England, on Saturday, 15 October – the first live IBA awards ceremony since 2019.
More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Company of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Startup of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, and Executive of the Year, among others. This year’s competition also featured a number of new categories to recognize organizations’ and individuals’ achievements in social media and thought leadership.
2022 Stevie® Award Judges said, "Triple G Ventures has consistently demonstrated its potential to capture a piece of a competitive market by the way in which it is positioning and presenting itself. Triple G Ventures has the potential to continue growing and become a larger player in the market.”
Triple G Ventures Founding Partner, Gregg Stein, said, “We are thrilled to be recognized for our achievements. We are humbled to be part of the broader Stevie International Business Award community. Since its inception in 2020, Triple G has experienced unprecedented growth. We attribute all of our accomplishments to our clients. Over the course of the last 2 years , we’ve been fortunate to have built a purpose-driven client portfolio with over a dozen cutting-edge brands. By putting people, purpose, passion and and creativity first, we have has also forged several meaningful cross-industry partnerships; the most recent being with the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus, slated for a 2023 launch at GRAMMY Week and another with Prep Partners Group to deliver competitive, customer-specific warehousing, distribution, and technology-driven logistics to our clients, creating a strong link in the supply chain for rising brands. We have assembled a world-class team of top talent situated across the globe with a presence in Boston, New York, Miami, London, Nashville, Valencia and Stockholm and we believe this is only the beginning”
“We’re thrilled that we’re able to return to celebrating Stevie winners in person this year,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “This year’s class of honorees are as innovative, adventuresome, persistent, and successful as we’ve ever had. We look forward to celebrating their achievements with them during our 15th October Awards banquet in London.”
Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.
About Triple G Ventures | Business Growth From Seed to Scale
Triple G Ventures Triple G Ventures is the award-winning go-to global business growth accelerator, dedicated to building business strategy and growth systems that propel trailblazers to massive success. Triple G is a consultancy scaling “tech for good” companies changing the way we live, work, play and create. With a proven track record across IoT, AI, Machine Learning, Consumer Technology, Information Technology, Audio/Video Tech, EdTech, FinTech, Cleantech, and more; Triple G Ventures architects, delivers and executes transformative strategies for sustainable business success.
Triple G is an active member of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM), and an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Triple G is now a two-time International Stevie® Business Award, “Company of the Year” winner.
For more information on Triple G Ventures’ business growth and transformational management consulting services and expertise visit www.triplegventures.com.
