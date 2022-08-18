At 7.0% CAGR, Healthcare Distribution Market Size to Hit US$ 1,384.59 Billion in 2028 | Trends, Value, Demand, Analysis

Emergen Research Logo

Healthcare Distribution Market Trends – Increasing traction of personalized medicines

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global healthcare distribution market size is expected to reach USD 1,384.59 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing healthcare burden of chronic diseases among the growing geriatric population. Governments in developing countries are increasingly focusing on promoting healthcare utilization as a vital policy to enhance health outcomes and meet international obligations to make health services broadly accessible. Advancements in research have resulted in development of next-generation and innovative and high-value or specialty medicines that are utilized to treat complex or rare chronic conditions.

The report is updated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Healthcare Distribution market. Every industry vertical across the globe has been affected by the pandemic, and the report assesses if the impact of the pandemic on the Healthcare Distribution market has been positive or negative. It also sheds light on the effect of the financial difficulties and supply disruption caused by the pandemic in the overall growth of the market. Furthermore, the report covers a current and future impact assessment of the pandemic on the overall growth of the Healthcare Distribution market.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In October 2019, McKesson Corporation and Aetion announced a strategic collaboration, which is focused on advancing the use of Real-World Evidence (RWE) in cancer research in order to provide benefit to regulators, patients, payers, and the biopharma industry. The collaboration is expected to provide best-in-class solutions in multiple tumor types, including lung, breast, and melanoma cancers. The joint solutions consist of the Aetion Evidence Platform with data from McKesson’s iKnowMed oncology Electronic Health Record (EHR) system to power regulatory-grade outcomes research.

Pharmaceutical product distribution services segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Favorable investments on research and development activities for the development of pharmaceutical products is supporting growing demand and driving growth of the pharmaceutical product distribution services segment.

Retail pharmacies segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Availability of health and wellness services in retail pharmacies and timely delivery of mail order pharmacies is driving rising consumer preference towards retail pharmacies.

The report on the Global Healthcare Distribution Market is an investigative study on the key features of the business landscape along with an analysis of the growth opportunities, challenges, threats, drivers and restraints, and limitations of the market. The report also offers insights into the segments, sub-segments, and regions exhibiting promising growth.

The report further sheds light on the competitive landscape of the Healthcare Distribution market to offer the readers an advantage over others. The competitive landscape section of the report talks about the recent advancements in the R&D and technologies undertaken by the prominent players, along with their strategic business expansion plans, product launches, and brand promotions. The report pays special attention to the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, agreements, corporate and government deals, and others adopted by the prominent players of the industry to expand their market presence and gain a substantial market position.

The prominent players profiled in the report are:

McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Owens & Minor, Morris & Dickson Co. L.L.C., CuraScript SD, FFF Enterprises, Inc., Medline Industries, Attain Med, Inc., and Dakota Drug.

Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare distribution market on the basis of type, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Medical Device Distribution Services

Biopharmaceutical Product Distribution Services

Vaccines

Monoclonal Antibodies

Blood and Blood Products

Recombinant Proteins

Others

Pharmaceutical Product Distribution Services

Generic Drugs

OTC Drugs

Brand Name or Innovator Drugs

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

BENELUX

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of MEA

The report covers the analysis of the factors anticipated to drive the Global Healthcare Distribution Market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report considers 2020 as the base year and 2018-2019 as the historical years. It puts examines drivers and restraints of the Healthcare Distribution market and analyzes their impact on the industry throughout the forecast period.

