Digital Pet Care Products and Services Market is attain a value of USD 148.04 billion by 2029

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The digital pet care market is mostly made up of pet food and pet health care. Pet owners are increasingly using high-quality food and innovative grooming products to care for their domestic animals. Digital pet care products and services are seeing significant market expansion as a result of constantly changing digitalization.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the digital pet care products and services market which was USD 72.68 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 148.04 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Digital Pet Care Products and Services Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing demand for telemedicine technology

The increasing demand for telemedicine technology, which improves access to animal nutritionists, veterinarians, and other animal professionals through video chats and online mobile applications, is another important factor driving the market’s expansion. The major factors, among others, driving the market for digital pet care products and services are the rise in pet spending, particularly the rise in pet food spending, the increasing switch from mass-produced to organic pet food ingredients, and the rising adoption of high-tech collars that help keep track of a pet’s heart rate.

Increased pet adoption rates

Increased pet adoption rates and rising per-capita pet spending across regions are also contributing to the demand for luxury pet care goods and services. Additionally, the rapidly accelerating urbanisation of developing countries is a major driver of the pet care industry.

Rise in the geriatric population

The rising prevalence rates of lifestyle disorders like diabetes and obesity, rising health-care spending, and the fast-growing diagnostic industry are driving the expansion of the worldwide digital pet care products and services. In addition, the growing elderly population, increased demand for laboratory automation, and more awareness of preventative healthcare are all driving the digital pet care products and services market forward.

Opportunities

Increase in the number of research and development activities

Furthermore, the market for digital pet care products and services will see new growth opportunities due to the rising focus on natural and grain-free products, rising pet food expenditure in emerging markets, and rising technological advancements to enhance product development during the forecast period of 2022–2029.

Global Digital Pet Care Products and Services Market Scope

The digital pet care products and services market is segmented on the basis of product, type, animal, source and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Digital Pet Care Products and Services Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The digital pet care products and services market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, type, animal, source and end-user as referenced above. The countries covered in the digital pet care products and services market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the digital pet care products and services market due to increasing adoption of high-tech collars that assist in keeping the record of pet’s heart rate and increasing expenditure in the pet care products in this region. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to rising awareness and increased mobile adaptivity, tech-savvy owners, and high preference for online shopping in this region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Digital Pet Care Products and Services Market Share Analysis

The digital pet care products and services market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to digital pet care products and services market.

Some of the major players operating in the digital pet care products and services market are:

Petplan Ltd. (U.K.)

Hartville Group, Inc. (U.S.)

Petfirst Healthcare LLC (U.S.)

Anicom Holdings Inc. (Japan)

RSA (U.K.)

Direct Line (U.K.)

Nationwide Building Society (U.S.)

Trupanion (U.S.)

Pethealth Inc. (U.S.)

BabelBark (U.S.)

Banfield Pet Hospital (U.S.)

Chewy, Inc (U.S.)

Costco Wholesale Corporation (U.S.)

Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc. (U.S.)

