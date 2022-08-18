Stool Softener Market Forecast Report | Statistics, Revenue, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rising adoption of sedentary lifestyle is a key factor driving stool softener market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 1.53 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.15%, Market Trends – Increasing usage of stool softeners to treat constipation in pediatric patients ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report talks about the shift in demands and emerging trends that are expected to drive the growth of the Stool Softener market. The rising demand for the Stool Softener market is expected to drive the demand for Stool Softener market, thereby bolstering the growth of the industry. Moreover, the report also studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

The global stool softener market size was USD 1.53 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.15% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing geriatric population suffering from constipation is a major factor driving market revenue growth.

Stool softeners are used for alleviating pain and other physiological problems experienced by patients suffering from constipation, irritable bowel syndrome, opioid-induced constipation, and other conditions. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), in the U.S., around 16 in 100 adults and 33 in 100 adults above the age of 60 suffer from constipation or have symptoms of this medical condition. Lack of fiber-rich foods in diet, lack of fluid consumption, sedentary lifestyle, along with little or no exercise have been attributed to cause constipation.

The report studies the factors influencing the growth of the industry in the global Stool Softener Market and offers accurate predictions about the growth pattern. The report pays special attention to the key elements of the Stool Softener Market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, risks, limitations, and other aspects. The report covers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with a detailed analysis of the company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies.

Some major companies in the global market report include AstraZeneca plc, Starmed Pvt. Ltd., Rapkatos Brett & Co., Ltd., Solvay S.A., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Amato Pharmaceutical Products, Ltd., Avrio Health, L.P., Bayer AG, Abbott Laboratories, and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH.

Highlights from the Report

The home care segment accounted for a significant revenue share in the global stool softener market in 2021. Rising usage of stool softening medications and procedures by patients of constipation and other bowel-related syndromes in convenience of their homes is supporting revenue growth of this segment.

The oral segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Increasing demand for oral stool softening medications is contributing to revenue growth of this segment. Oral drugs, capsules, powdered formulations, and liquids are easily available, easy to use, and are non-invasive, which has resulted in increasing preference of patients to adopt oral treatment methods for constipation over the years.

The stool softener market in North America is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Increasing incidences of pediatric constipation as well as other bowel-related medical conditions, along with presence of major companies in the market in countries in this region, is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Countries in this region have a number of approved-for-use softgels and other medications for softening of stool, which are available over-the-counter.

The report studies the historical data of the Stool Softener Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

Emergen Research has segmented the global stool softener market based on form, mode of administration, availability, end-use, and region:

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Medicines

Capsule

Liquid

Powder

Procedures

Enema

Suppository

Mode of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Oral

Rectal

Availability Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Over-the-Counter

Prescription

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Care

Others

Geographical Segmentation:

The latest research report entails an in-depth analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of Stool Softener, gauging their revenue share over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyses the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading market regions profiled in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report offers a comprehensive understanding of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market growth and expansion. COVID-19 has affected the global economy by interfering with production and demand, causing market disruption, and inducing financial instability.

Objectives of the Report:

Industrial structure analysis of the Stool Softener market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of Stool Softener market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Stool Softener market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements,

new product launches, and other strategic alliances

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

