Military Simulation and Training Market Revenue Trends, Company Profiles, Revenue Share Analysis, 2021–2030

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global military simulation and training market was valued at $11.56 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $20.58 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.2%. North America was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $4.24 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $8.03 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.9%.

The global military simulation and training market is segmented into application, training type, and region. Depending on application, the market is segregated into airborne simulation, naval simulation, and ground simulation. On the basis of training type, it is fragmented into live training, virtual training, constructive training, and gaming simulation training. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global defense expenditure has seen exponential growth in recent years. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), the global military expenditure has reached $1,981 billion in 2020 with a 2.6% year-on-year increase. To modernize the defense forces to tackle the rise in threats of wars and other internal conflicts, many nations are continuously increasing their defense spending to purchase and manufacture advanced security solutions. The military expenditure accounted for 2.4% of the global gross domestic product in 2020. Thus, increase in global military expenditure has augmented the adoption of simulation and training technology. Furthermore, advancements of weapons and attacking capabilities worldwide have fostered the demand for modernization and installation of sophisticated defense infrastructure by governments to be prepared for any unprecedented threats and offensive attacks from foreign countries. Militaries across the globe are investing in the simulation and training solutions for effective operations of advanced security systems and handle the activities. Hence, increase in defense expenditure is expected to open new avenues for the growth of the military simulation and training market during the forecast period

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the global military simulation and training market, owing to commute restrictions, and is expected to weaken the financial performance of the market players in 2020. It has impacted the overall economy, and contributors such as market participants are formulating strategic cost-saving plans. The major risk factors of the military simulation and training market participants are regulatory & policy changes, dependency on labor, working capital management, and liquidity & solvency management. Majority of the developing facilities of military simulation and training have been shut down during the pandemic due to commute restrictions, workforce unavailability, and supply chain disturbance.

