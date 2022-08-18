Frozen Cheese Market Sales to Surpass US$ 17.4 Bn by 2032 Amid Growing Consumer Emphasis on Convenient Food and Ready to Eat Snacks | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The U.S. frozen cheese is expected to reach a value of about US$ 1.8 Bn in 2022 which is approximately 23% of the global frozen cheese market. According to Future Market Insights, the Indian frozen cheese market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 0.9Bn in 2022 which is approximately 18% of the global frozen cheese market

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global frozen cheese market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 6% between 2022 and 2032, totaling a valuation of US$ 17.4 Bn by 2032. Rising usage of frozen cheese within the food industry and growing consumer demand for convenient and ready to eat food products are driving the frozen cheese sales in the global market.



Cheese is a crucial part of everyday food. It is present in every food product from breakfast, lunch and dinner. But as cheese is made from milk, it is perishable in nature and cannot be stacked in bulk. In order to overcome this shortcoming, manufacturers have started making frozen cheese by using different technologies.

Frozen cheese has the same nutritional profile as regular cheese but it has a higher shelf life and so can be purchased in bulk. It can be applied on different food products like breads, pasta and pizza to enhance their flavor. This is expected to push the demand for frozen cheese during the forecast period.

Similarly, increase in consumer snacking habits is expected to drive the demand in frozen cheese market. Consumer willingness to splurge on convenient food products that can last for longer time duration and are easier to store for enhanced food flavor and texture is expected to bring in many opportunities for frozen cheese manufacturers over the next ten years.

Many technologies for freezing cheese have been developed across the world during the last few decades. Development of these advanced freezing technologies to preserve nutrients and texture of cheese as well as to extend its shelf life will therefore assist in expanding the global frozen cheese market size in future.

Key Takeaways from Frozen Cheese Market Study

By type, the cow cheese segment holds the highest market share and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2022 and 2032.

between 2022 and 2032. Based on sales channel, the online sales channel segment will be the most remunerative in the global frozen cheese market during the forecast period.

The frozen cheese market in North America is expected to increase at 5.6% CAGR between 2022 and 2032, totaling a valuation of US$ 1.8Bn.

between 2022 and 2032, totaling a valuation of Asia Pacific is expected to account for 17% share of the global cheese market during the assessment period.

share of the global cheese market during the assessment period. The U.S. frozen cheese is anticipated to reach a valuation of about US$ 1.8 Bn in 2022.

in 2022. Frozen cheese market in India is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 0.9Bn in 2022

“Manufacturers which concentrate on frozen cheese formulation technology are more likely to take away the spotlight in the global frozen cheese market. Similarly, various players are concentrating on developing multi-functional frozen cheese varieties to differentiate themselves from the competition,” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Who is Winning?

Key frozen cheese makers are focusing on research and development in order to create differentiated products with additional features that ensure greater taste. Besides this, they are collaborating to create new product lines that will allow them to penetrate previously untapped markets.

Key Companies

Eurial

Savencia Fromage and Dairy

Fromagerie Moreau Pontlevoy

Abergavenny Fine Foods

Ile de France

Henri Willig

LACTEOS SEGARRA

President

Le Larry

Delamere Dairy

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global frozen cheese market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on Frozen Cheese Market By Type (Goat Cheese, Cow Cheese, Other), By Sales Channel Offline Sales Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Departmental Stores, Convenience Store, Other Sales Channel), Online Sales Channel (Company Website, E-commerce Platform), By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, MEA)- Forecast to 2022 - 2032

About Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights

The Food & Beverage team at Future Market Insights provides all the necessary insights and consulting analysis to fulfil the unique business intelligence needs of clients worldwide. With a catalogue of more than 500 reports about the latest statistics and analysis from the food & beverage industry, the team is happy to help with every business intelligence research and consulting requirement.

Frozen Cheese Market by Category

By Type:

Goat Cheese

Cow Cheese

Other





By Sales Channel:

Offline Sales Channel Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Departmental Stores Convenience Store Other Sales Channel

Online Sales Channel Company Website E-commerce Platform



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA





