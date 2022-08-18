Drone Taxi Market Size Analysis, DROT, PEST, Porter’s, Region & Country Forecast by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Market Trends – Increasing adoption of efficient batteries and manufacturing technical solutions

Market Size – USD 10.8 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 63.0%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of efficient batteries and manufacturing technical solutions ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen research’s latest document, titled ‘Drone Taxi market’ is one of the most sought-after market reports involving an in-depth analysis of the global Drone Taxi market. The report’s authors have offered necessary details on the latest Drone Taxi market trends and the crucial parameters impacting both short-term and long-term market growth.

The global drone taxi market size was USD 10.8 million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 63.0% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Technological advancements in manufacturing solutions and increasing research & development for more efficient batteries used in drones and increasing demand for alternative modes of transport focusing on urban mobility due to increased road congestion are major factors driving market revenue growth. Several companies in various industries, such as hospitals, ride-sharing companies, scheduled operators, and private operators, are rapidly adopting drone taxis in urban areas owing to various advantages such as reduction in traffic congestion, sustainability, increased transportation efficiency, faster traveling option, and noise reduction.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1078

The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Major companies in the market report include LIFT Aircraft Inc., Airbus, Aloft Aviation, Boeing, EHang, Joby Aviation, Karem Aircraft, Inc., Lilium, Moog Inc., and Opener.

Objectives of the Report:

Industrial structure analysis of the Drone Taxi market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of Drone Taxi market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Drone Taxi market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements,

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1078

The report studies the historical data of the Drone Taxi Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

Emergen Research has segmented the global drone taxi market based on propulsion type, range, autonomy, end-use, and region:

Propulsion Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Hybrid

Fully Electric

Others

Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Intracity

Intercity

Autonomy Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Fully Autonomous

Remotely Piloted

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Hospital and Medical

Ride Sharing Companies

Scheduled Operators

Others

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1078

Key Points of Drone Taxi Market:

The hospital and medical segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. There is a rising demand for ambulance drones in the hospital sector owing to various advantages, as ambulance drones can avoid road transportation barriers such as traffic jams and blocked roads and they can reach difficult places such as remote areas and mountains faster than normal ambulances. Ambulance drones are also helpful during events, such as fairs and festivals, for faster ambulatory service.

The remotely piloted segment is expected to register a significant revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Rising investments and development of remotely piloted drones is expected to drive market growth. For example, Volocopter, a startup based in Bruchsal, Germany, has been building electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL) aircraft and a business plan.

The North America market is expected to account for largest revenue share in the drone taxi market in 2021 owing to considerable economic growth, increasing demand for drone taxis, rising urbanization, and population growth. Rising development of passenger drones in this region is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

Take a Look at our Related Reports:

nanotechnology market

https://www.google.dm/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nanotechnology-market

cloud tv market

https://www.google.dm/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cloud-tv-market

flow imaging microscopy market

https://www.google.dm/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/flow-imaging-microscopy-market

digital payment market

https://www.google.dm/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/digital-payment-market

weather forecasting systems market

https://www.google.dm/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/weather-forecasting-systems-market

micro displays market

https://www.google.dm/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/micro-displays-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services