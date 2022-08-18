Global RF Connector Market 2022: Featuring Key Players TE Connectivity, Telegartner, Pasternack Enterprises, Hon Hai Precision Industry & Others

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global RF Connector Market, By Product (PCB Connectors, Fiber Optic Connectors, Rectangular/Circular Connectors, IO Connectors, Others), By Type, By Application, By Configuration, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global RF connector market is expected to grow at a promising rate during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increase in new telecom towers and base stations across the globe and the rising demand for consumer electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops, and others.

Also, the high demand from the telecommunication and automotive industry owing to the adoption of IoT technology in these sectors is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the global RF connector market in the forecast period.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze historical growth in market size of global RF connector market from 2017 to 2021

To estimate and forecast the market size of global RF connector market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F

To classify and forecast global RF connector market based on product, type, application, configuration, regional distribution, and competitive landscap

To identify drivers and challenges for global RF connector market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global RF connector market

To conduct the pricing analysis for global RF connector market

To identify and analyse the profile of leading players involved in the global RF connector market

Key Target Audience:

RF connector manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers

Industry associations and experts

Research organizations and consulting companies

Research Institutes

Industry associations

Market research and consulting firms

RF Connector Market, By Product:

PCB Connectors

Fiber Optic Connectors

Rectangular/Circular Connectors

IO Connectors

Others

RF Connector Market, By Type:

BNC

MCX

SMT

SMA

SMB

N-Type

Others

RF Connector Market, By Application:

Electronics

Telecom Infrastructure

Wireless Communication

Aerospace & Defense

Others

RF Connector Market, By Configuration:

Board to Board

Wire to Wire

Board to Wire

RF Connector Market, By Region

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global RF Connector Market

5. Voice of Customer

6. Global RF Connector Market Outlook

7. North America RF Connector Market Outlook

8. Europe RF Connector Market Outlook

9. Asia-Pacific RF Connector Market Outlook

10. Middle East and Africa RF Connector Market Outlook

11. South America RF Connector Market Outlook

12. Market Dynamics

13. Market Trends & Developments

14. Competitive Landscape

15. Strategic Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

TE Connectivity Ltd

Telegartner GmbH

Aptiv PLC

HUBER+SUHNER AG

Pasternack Enterprises Inc

Rosenberger GmbH

Molex LLC

Amphenol RF

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd

RF Industries Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jjvb17

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900