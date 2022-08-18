Vivili Hospitality Group Makes Inc. 5000 Debut After Achieving Nearly 300% Revenue Jump to Become One of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Country

The Prescott-Based Company Is the Only Arizona Restaurant Group Honored on Esteemed List

PRESCOTT, Ariz., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vivili Hospitality Group, the largest restaurant group in Prescott, Ariz., today announced its debut on the Inc. 5000 list, featuring the fastest-growing private companies in America, after achieving a 299% three-year revenue growth rate – making it the only Arizona restaurant group honored on the prestigious list.

Landing the No. 2,014 spot, Vivili is also the only Arizona-headquartered restaurant group to make the list since 2018. Inc. 5000 calculates companies' self-reported revenue growth and highlights those with the highest percentage increase during the previous three years. This year's honorees are recognized for growth garnered from 2018 to 2021 – marking the bulk of the pandemic.

Founded by Skyler Reeves in 2015, Vivili has been transforming the Prescott foodie scene by launching original concepts The Barley Hound, The County Seat and La Planchada that deliver big-city appeal while breathing new life into the town's legacy restaurants Rosa's Pizzeria and Taco Don's. This latest honor follows immense accomplishments and exponential growth, including a 200% increase in number of employees from 2018 to 2021, doubling its portfolio during the pandemic by opening three new restaurants, The County Seat, La Planchada, and Rosa's Pizzeria Prescott Valley, within a 12-month period and expanding into a new market with the launch of Rosa's Pizzeria in Prescott Valley last fall.

While the restaurant industry was among the hardest hit sectors by the pandemic, the small-town restaurant group continued to persevere and catapulted into success through strategic tactics to now become one of the country's fastest-growing private companies alongside some of the largest and most well-known businesses in the U.S.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is a surreal milestone for us, not only for the growth it represents, but because it speaks to the support from the Prescott community that propelled us to this point," said Reeves. "We are so thankful for the privilege of being able to do what we love and look forward to further expanding our concepts across the Southwest."

In 2021, Vivili was named a "Regional Powerhouse" by Nation's Restaurant News, where it was also the only Arizona restaurant group on the acclaimed list. Reeves has attracted national recognition for thriving during the pandemic, including by CNN, Fox Business and Business Insider, most notably by spearheading a first-of-its-kind free college tuition program to combat the industry-wide hiring challenges plaguing the hospitality sector.

For more information, visit viviligroup.com.

About Vivili Hospitality Group

Headquartered in Prescott, Ariz. and led by owner Skyler Reeves, Vivili Hospitality Group is the largest restaurant group in the area employing more than 150 people across six thriving restaurants, including The County Seat, La Planchada, The Barley Hound, Rosa's Pizzeria and Taco Don's, plus a full-service events and catering company, Hawk & Hound. With an eye toward putting Prescott on the culinary map, Vivili is not only committed to executing new concepts that deliver big-city appeal, but also breathing life into celebrated staples while maintaining the quality and charm locals and travelers have grown accustomed to. In 2022, Vivili was recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing companies in America and was named a "Regional Powerhouse" by Nation's Restaurant News in 2021 for its exponential growth and doubling in size during the pandemic. Vivili looks to expand its concepts regionally and nationally in the coming years. For more, visit viviligroup.com.

