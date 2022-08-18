These Companies are Rapidly Gaining Interest (HBRM, INND, GSFI, SIRC, INKW)

Several OTC companies have garnered a ton of investor interest so far this week. The companies highlighted below are making massive moves this week and require your immediate attention. The industries range from consumer products to solar energy.

Herborium Group, Inc. HBRM offers a unique combination of products and content in the natural skincare sector. Presently focused on acne treatment and prevention the company tests its natural formulations with the same standards found in the pharmaceutical industry creating higher efficacy, proven safety, and consumer satisfaction.

The company is now set to roll out an AI technology platform that will allow its consumers to diagnose the products they need utilizing the company’s proprietary skin diagnostic software. HBRM’s SKIN-NATURA is a curated platform providing integrated, natural, safe, and efficacious products for treatment regimens and options. This is complemented by support content and personalized know-how focused on skin health and beauty (in the field of dermatology, nutrition, and cosmetology). The platform is driven by AI-based technology to streamline both the diagnostic and deliverables.

Herborium Group, Inc. HBRM is uniquely positioned at the nexus of two rapidly growing multi-billion dollar markets (1. Natural Skin Care, 2. Acne Treatment and other skin health concerns)

HBRM’s cash flow is higher than ever, positioning the company for significant growth in 2022.

Herborium Group, Inc. HBRM CEO Dr. Agnes Olszewski noted in a recent interview ahead of her company’s 3rd quarter financials, “We see an uptick in 3rd quarter sales generally, and with the launch of our new platform this could be accelerated.” The company’s revenues have increased steadily over the past 4 years. This quarter, HBRM plans to launch its AI-powered diagnosis platform for e-commerce. Herborium offers Botanical Therapeutic ® remedies for acne the company tests its natural formulations with the same standards found in the pharmaceutical industry creating higher efficacy, proven safety, and consumer satisfaction.

HBRM’s AI solution for e-commerce is particularly intriguing considering the online share of the skincare market is predicted to surge to 48% in the United States by 2023. Learn more about HBRM here: https://topnewsguide.com/2022/08/04/herborium-group-otcmkts-hbrm-financials-trend-up-signaling-major-catalysts/

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. INND operates in the Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Technology space, the company reported record-setting consolidated net revenues of $6,910,386 for second-quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $404,676 for first-quarter ended March 31, 2022. As a result, InnerScope recorded a $3,881,620 net profit for the three months ended June 30, 2022, and a Positive EBT of 56% (Earnings Before Taxes) for Q2 2022. Total consolidated net revenues were $7,315,062 for six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $47,392 for six months ended June 30, 2021.

Green Stream Holdings Inc. GSFI is a solar utility company that impressed investors by announcing it will use debt to employ a leveraged buyback program, and has, at present, no plans for a reverse stock split. GSFI wasn’t the only solar OTC investors have been interested in this week, Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. SIRC, an integrated, single-source solar power, roofing systems installation and EV charging company, announced it has partnered with Associated Energy Developers, LLC, a full-service commercial and industrial solar, battery storage, wind, hydrogen and microgrid design, development and management company, to assist with the development and financing of turnkey alternative energy systems - comprised of solar, battery storage and EV charging solutions - for multiple existing Hard Rock Hotel locations along with several planned future hotels.

Finally, beverage company, Greene Concepts, Inc. INKW announced the official launch of its Happy Mellow immune support beverage, now available on the Happy Mellow website.

The three Happy Mellow flavors being launched include:

Happy Mellow “Be Well” Blood Orange Acai (with Vitamin C)

Happy Mellow “Be Energized” Lemon Lime (with Caffeine and Vitamin D-3)

Happy Mellow “Be Calm” Plum Punch (with Vitamin B12)

CONCLUSION

Investors looking for volatile opportunities in the OTC markets should start their research on HBRM, INND, GSFI, SIRC and INKW.

Disclaimers: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors a safe harbor in regard to forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact may be forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements in this action may be identified through use of words such as projects, foresee, expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, understands, or that by statements indicating certain actions & quotes; may, could, or might occur. Understand there is no guarantee past performance will be indicative of future results. Investing in micro-cap and growth securities is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. It is possible that an investors investment may be lost or impaired due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled. CapitalGainsReport ‘CGR’ is responsible for the production and distribution of this content. CGR is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment adviser. It should be expressly understood that under no circumstances does any information published herein represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. CGR authors, contributors, or its agents, may be compensated for preparing research, video graphics, and editorial content. CGR is compensated one thousand eight hundred dollars monthly via wire transfer by Herborium Group to produce and syndicate content related to HBRM. As part of that content, readers, subscribers, and website viewers, are expected to read the full disclaimers and financial disclosures statement that can be found on our website.

