Processed Meat Market Anticipated to Garner a Revenue of 463,725.60 Million and Rise at a CAGR of 5.4% by 2029

The global processed meat market is predicted to see a striking growth owing to the increased prevalence of ready-to-eat meat products all across the globe.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Processed Meat segment includes all kinds of processed meat. The segment is split into the subsegments Ham & Bacon, Sausages, and Cold & Roast Meat Products. This segment does not include fresh meat or pre-cooked meat-based ready-to-eat meals.

The global processed meat market is expected to grow in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 5.4% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 463,725.60 million by 2029. Increased demand for processed meat in the food and pharmaceutical industries may drive growth in the global processed meat market.

Processed meat, can be defined as meat supplemented with several additives and preservatives such as acidifiers, minerals, salts, and various other seasoning and flavoring agents. The meat is primarily processed to enhance its quality, prevent degeneration, and add flavors to its original composition. It can be red meat or white meat from swine, poultry, cattle, or sea animal meat.

Highlights:

Revenue in the Processed Meat segment amounts to USD 463,725.60 million in 2022. The market is expected to grow annually by 5.4% (CAGR 2022-2029).

In global comparison, most revenue is generated in the United States (US$38.98bn in 2022).

In relation to total population figures, per person revenues of USD 463,725.60 million are generated in 2022.

In the Processed Meat segment, volume is expected to amount to 688.1mkg by 2027. The Processed Meat segment is expected to show a volume growth of 2.8% in 2023.

The average volume per person in the Processed Meat segment is expected to amount to 0.5kg in 2022.

IN-SCOPE

Cured and prepared meat products and sausages

Bacon

OUT-OF-SCOPE

Fresh meat

Meat-based ready-to-eat meals

Key Players of the Processed Meat Market

The major players of the processed meat market include

American Foods Group, LLC.

Hormel Foods Corporation

Perdue Farms, Inc

Cargill Incorporated

Tyson Foods, Inc.

Koch Foods, LLC.

Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Swiss Meat & Sausages Co.

JBS S.A.

OSI Group and many more.

These players are working on the development of new business strategies to achieve the leading positions in the global industry.

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for the Global Processed Meat Market:

Bargaining Power of Suppliers: The product suppliers of processed meat market are high in number and are larger and more globalized. So, there will be less threat from the suppliers.

Thus, the bargaining power of suppliers is low.

Bargaining Power of Buyers: Buyers demand different types of processed meat products that are of different flavors and form. This has increased the pressure on the processed meat providers to offer the best processed meats. This gives the buyers the option to freely choose processed meat products that best fits their preference.

Thus, the bargaining power of the buyers is high.

Threat of New Entrants: Companies entering the processed meat market are adopting various innovations such as developing processed meat that are available in different packaging and taste.

Thus, the threat of the new entrants is moderate.

Threat of Substitutes: There are various substitute available for processed meat such as different types of animal-based proteins, but their shelf lives are not that long as compared to processed meat.

Thus, the threat of substitutes is low.

Competitive Rivalry in the Market: The competitive rivalry among industry leaders is rather intense, especially between the global players including JBS SA and Tyson. These companies are launching their value-added services in the international market and strengthening the footprint worldwide.

Market Segments Covered in Processed Meat Industry Survey

· By Product Type

Processed Beef

Processed Pork

Processed Poultry Meat

Processed Sheep Meat

· By Nature

Organic Processed Meat

Conventional Processed Meat

· By Form

Fresh or Chilled Processed Meat

Frozen Processed Meat

Shelf Stable Processed Meat

· By End-use Application

Processed Meat for Food Processing Industry

Processed Meat for Food Service Industry

Retail Sales of Processed Meat

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Traditional Grocery Stores

Convenience Stores

Discount Stores

Online Retail Stores

Others

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS?

Q1. What will be the Processed Meat Size from 2021 to 2030?

Q2. What is the CAGR of Processed Meat Market?

Q3. How can I get sample report of Processed Meat Market?

Q4. What would be forecast period in the market report?

Q5. Which are the top companies in the Processed Meat Market?

Q6. What are the segments of Processed Meat Market?

Q7. How will the major currents trends shape the market in the future?

Q8. By Region, which segment will dominate the market by the end of 2028?

Q9. What is the impact of Post COVID-19 scenario in Processed Meat Market?

