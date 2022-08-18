With 4.80% CAGR, Industrial Packaging Market Size Worth USD 84.6 billion by 2028 - Data Bridge Market Research

Industrial Packaging Market

The main aim of these packaging is protecting goods from being damaged.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Industrial Packaging Market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 4.80% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 84.6 billion by 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on industrial packaging market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The increase in the demand in end-use industries is escalating the growth of industrial packaging market.

Data Bridge Market Research Published Latest Global Industrial Packaging Market Study with an in-depth analysis of the current scenario, the Market size, demand, growth pattern, trends, and forecast. Global Industrial Packaging Research Report’, the report is complete with elaborate research undertaken by prominent analysts and a detailed analysis of the global industry place. The study is inclusive of well-elaborated, extensive scrutiny of this industry alongside major parameters that may most likely have an influence on the market commercialization matrix. The Industrial Packaging Market report includes global market size, demand, consumption, price, import, export, macroeconomic analysis, type and application segment information by region including Europe, North America, Middle East, and Africa, and South America. Industry chain analysis, raw material, and end-user information are also incorporated in this Industrial Packaging report.

Market Summary:-

Industrial packaging refers to the type of packaging that is specially designed for delivering goods to the customers. The main aim of these packaging is protecting goods from being damaged. Some of the common type of the industrial packaging is crates, protective films, Drums, pails and corrugated boxes. This type of packaging is utilized in industries such as food and beverages, building and construction and chemical among others.

The rise in the modern retailing across the globe acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of industrial packaging market. The increase in adoption of this packaging to store and transport bulk liquid and granulated substances such as solvents, chemicals, industrial equipment, food ingredients, and pharmaceuticals and rise in volume of resources and products that are being transported across various regions accelerate the market growth. The increase in demand for industrial packaging from construction and chemical industries, globalization and international trade along with high optimization in pack size further influence the market. Additionally, rise in demand for plastic sacks, increase in retail outlets, increase in demand from healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors, rapid industrialization and high demand of consumer goods positively affect the industrial packaging market. Furthermore, product innovation for industrial packaging extends profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

REPORT METRIC

Forecast Period - 2021 to 2028

Base Year – 2020

Historic Years - 2019 (Customizable to 2013 - 2018)

Country Level Analysis:-

The countries covered in the global industrial packaging market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the industrial packaging market due to the developed economy, transport, and delivery infrastructures, high use of robotic systems for packages and rise in prevalence of chronic disease within the region. Asia-Pacific Pacific is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of the domestic demand for ready-to-eat & continence food products and economic development in the region.

The major players covered in the industrial packaging market report are

Amcor plc, AmeriGlobe L.L.C.,

BAG Corp.,

Bemis Company, Inc.,

Cascades inc.,

Greif,

International Paper.,

BWAY Corporation,

Mondi,

NEFAB GROUP,

Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd,

SCHÜTZ GmbH & Co.

KGaA,

Sigma Plastics Group,

Smurfit Kappa,

Sonoco Products Company,

WestRock Company,

Industrial Packaging,

DuPont de Nemours, Inc,

IPS Packaging.,

Esterindustries.com.,

AMD Industries Limited

DS Smith

among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The industrial packaging market is segmented on the basis of product, material and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the industrial packaging market is segmented into drums, IBCS, sacks, pailsand crates/ totes.

On the basis of material, the industrial packaging market is segmented into paperboard, plastic, metal, wood and fiber.

On the basis of application, the industrial packaging market is segmented into chemical & pharmaceutical, building & construction, food & beverage, oil & lubricant, agriculture & horticulture and others.

The Study Objectives of the Global Industrial Packaging Market Research Report are:

To examine deeply on the existing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and industry players.

To display the current development in major economies, across the globe.

To strategically profile the market players and comprehensively examine their growth and development plans.

To define, describe and predict the Industrial Packaging market by product type, application, end user, and key regions.

