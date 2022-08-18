Laxative Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2029 | Key Players-F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Mylan N.V,  Sanofi , Pfizer Inc

Global Laxative Market 2022 Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

DBMR analyses that the Global Laxative Market is expected to reach USD 11,516.87 mn, registering a CAGR of 6.30% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DBMR has recently published a new report, titled Global Laxative Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast 2022-2029, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Laxative market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Laxative market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Laxative market.

People who abuse laxatives can be classified into four kinds, according to a study published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in 2010. According to the same study, individuals suffering from eating disorders such as anorexia or bulimia make up the largest group, with a prevalence of abuse ranging from 10% to 60%. Laxatives are medications that aid in the relief of constipation or the emptying of the intestine. Some soften or loosen the stool, while others help with bowel movement by increasing the frequency with which the big colon contracts. It is sometimes used to cleanse bowel faeces during operations or surgery that involves the lower colon.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the laxative market was valued at USD 7,064.29 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 11,516.87 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.30% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.'

Some of the major players operating in the laxative market are:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Mylan N.V. (U.S.)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Ireland)

Sanofi (France)

Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K.)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.)

AstraZeneca (U.K.)

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (U.S.)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (U.K.)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (India)

Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany)

Aurobindo Pharma (India)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Canada)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC. (U.S.)



Global Laxative Market Scope

The laxative market is segmented on the basis of type, flavours, source, indication, mode of purchase, dosage form, route of administration, population type, sales channel and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type:

Osmotic Laxatives

Osmotic laxatives with electrolytes (polyethylene glycol)

Golytely

Colyte

0thers

Osmotic laxatives without electrolytes

Magnesium hydroxide solution

Epsom salts

Lactulose

Others

Stimulant Laxatives

Bisacodyl

Castor oil

Senna

Phenolphthalein

Others

Bulk Laxatives

Psyllium

Methyl cellulose

Polycarbophil

Others

Lubricant and Emollient Laxatives

Mineral oil

Glycerine suppositories

Others

Flavors:

With Flavor

Fruit

Herbal

Others

Without Flavor

Source

Natural

Psyllium

Rhubarb

Senna

Slippery elm

Synthetic

Phenolphthalein

Bisacodyl

Picosulfate

Oxyphenisatin

Others

Indication:

Chronic Constipation

Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation

Opioid-Induced Constipation

Acute Constipation

Others.

Mode of Purchase:

Prescription

Over-the-Counter

Dosage Form:

Tablets

Capsules

Powder

Liquid

Gels

Suppositories

Others

Population Type:

Children

Adults

Sales Channel:

Hospitals

Elderly Care Centers

Home Healthcare

Pharmacy Stores

Grocer/Health and Beauty Stores

Others

Mode of Purchase;

Prescription

Over-the-counter (OTC)

Route of Administration:

Oral

Rectal

Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Wholesalers

Others

Regional Analysis of the Laxative Market:

The global Laxative Market research report details the ongoing market trends, development outlines, and several research methodologies. It illustrates the key factors that directly manipulate the Market, for instance, production strategies, development platforms, and product portfolio. According to our researchers, even minor changes within the product profiles could result in huge disruptions to the above-mentioned factors.

➛ North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

➛ Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

➛ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

➛ South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

➛ Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

The Laxative market report provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the Laxative market size and the growth rate in the coming year?

What are the main key factors driving the global Laxative market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Laxative market?

Which are Trending factors influencing the market shares of the top regions across the globe?

Who are the key market players and what are their strategies in the global Laxative market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Laxative market?

What industrial trends, drivers and challenges are manipulating its growth?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Laxative market?

What is the impact of Covid19 on the current industry?

Key Points Covered in Laxative Market Report:

Chapter 1, to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Laxative, Applications of Market Segment by Regions;



Chapter 2, to analyze the Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, to display the Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, Export & Import, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, to show the Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

……

Chapter 7 and 8, to explore the Market Analysis by Application Major Manufacturers Analysis;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type, Market Trend by Application;

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, to analyze the Consumers Analysis of Global Laxative by region, type and application;

Chapter 12, to describe Laxative Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Laxative sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Continued….

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

