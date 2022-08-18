Students And Workers Non-Residential Accommodation Global Market Estimated To Grow At 32% Rate

Students And Workers Non-Residential Accommodation Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Students And Workers Non-Residential Accommodation Global Market Report 2022”, the students and workers non-residential accommodation market size is expected to grow from $12.49 billion in 2021 to $16.55 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.5%. The growth in the students and workers non-residential accommodation market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The students and workers non-residential accommodation industry growth is expected to reach $29.80 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.8%. Globalization is expected to pave the way for more joint ventures, foreign investments, global expansion and multi-national companies setting up facilities in high growth regions, thereby allowing restaurant operators to offer their cuisines to customers around the world.

Students And Workers Non-Residential Accommodation Market Trends

Restaurants are using menu engineering and restaurant reporting strategies to improve customers’ experience and improve profits. Separate menus for appetizers, entrées/main dishes, desserts, and beverages are giving servers an additional touch point to ask customers to add something to their order. Also, restaurant operators are analyzing customer preferences through data-driven approaches that enable restaurants to offer relevant choices to the customers at each point in the meal.

Overview Of The Students And Workers Non-Residential Accommodation Market

The non-residential accommodation market consists of sales of non-residential accommodation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate rooming and boarding houses and similar facilities, such as off campus dormitories, residential clubs, and workers' camps. These establishments provide temporary or longer-term accommodation, which, for the period of occupancy, may serve as a principal residence. These establishments also provide complementary services, such as housekeeping, meals, and laundry services.

Students And Workers Non-Residential Accommodation Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Dormitories, Off Campus Establishments, Migrant Workers' Camps

• By Price Point: Economy, Mid-Range, Luxury

• By Channel: Direct Sales, Distributor

• By Mode of Booking: Online Bookings, Direct Bookings, Others

• By Geography: The global students and workers non-residential accommodation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as American Campus Communities, Unite Group PLC, Campus Apartments Inc., Asset Plus Companies, Centurion Corporation, The Preiss Company, Buckingham Companies and Education Realty Trust.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Students And Workers Non-Residential Accommodation Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of students and workers non-residential accommodation market. The market report analyzes students and workers non-residential accommodation market size, students and workers non-residential accommodation global market growth drivers, students and workers non-residential accommodation global market segments, students and workers non-residential accommodation market major players, students and workers non-residential accommodation market growth across geographies, and students and workers non-residential accommodation market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The students and workers non-residential accommodation market analysis enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

