Catering Services And Food Contractors Global Market Estimated To Grow At 47% Rate

The Business Research Company’s Catering Services And Food Contractors Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Catering Services And Food Contractors Global Market Report 2022”, the catering services and food contractors market share is expected to grow from $187.64 billion in 2021 to $275.90 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 47%. The growth in the catering services and food contractors market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The catering services and food contractors market is expected to reach $378.39 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.2%. The catering services and food contractors market growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries.

Catering Services And Food Contractors Industry Trends

The food catering service companies are forming alliances to serve food to schools, colleges, and universities. They are also involved in the development of mobile apps that provide tailored food options to meet the needs of each individual. For instance, in March 2021, Sodexo, the foodservice and facilities management company, has announced a partnership with HelloFresh, the meal kit leader, to deliver HelloFresh and EveryPlate meal kits to students at more than 300 colleges and universities in the United States. Students can pre-select, order, and schedule meal kits for delivery using Sodexo's BiteU app. Whether students are vegetarian, on a low-calorie diet, or looking for something quick and easy, HelloFresh allows them to choose from a vast changing weekly menu. EveryPlate is a rotating menu of simple and affordable chef-curated recipes, including vegetarian and gourmet options.

Overview Of The Catering Services And Food Contractors Market

The catering services and food contractors market consists of sales of single event-based food services or food services at institutional, governmental, commercial, or industrial locations of others based on contractual arrangements with these types of organizations for a specified period of time by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide single event-based food services or food services at institutional, governmental, commercial, or industrial locations of others based on contractual arrangements with these types of organizations for a specified period of time.

Catering Services And Food Contractors Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Food Service Contractors, Catering Services

• By Ownership: Chained, Standalone

• By Geography: The global catering services and food contractors market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Compass group plc, Sodexo, Aramark corporation, Elior Group, Autogrill SpA, SSP Group plc, Lufthansa Group, DO & CO AG, Samsung C&T Corporation and Thompson Hospitality.

