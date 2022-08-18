Land Planning And Development Global Market Estimated To Grow At 12% Rate

Land Planning And Development Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

The Business Research Company’s Land Planning And Development Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Land Planning And Development Global Market Report 2022”, the land planning and development market share is expected to grow from $148.85 billion in 2021 to $167.34 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The growth in the land planning and development market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The land planning and development market is expected to reach $259.67 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.6%. A rapidly growing urban population is expected to increase the demand for new residential buildings during the forecast period.

Request a Sample now to gain a better understanding of land planning and development market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5471&type=smp

Land Planning And Development Market Trends

According to the land planning and development market analysis, land planning and development companies are using advanced technologies such as drones to efficiently manage land development projects. A drone is an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that is integrated with communication technologies and controlled by a remote. Some of the typical applications of drones in land development include capturing panoramic images for marketing or communications, earthwork volume calculations, elevation mapping and environmental analysis. During land development, the terrain can change daily, thus requiring project managers to monitor these changes and accurately gauge the progress. Drones can help in collecting the data and keep project managers informed of the project's progress and help them to make better decisions.

Overview Of The Land Planning And Development Market

The land planning and development market consists of sales of land planning and development services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that service land and subdivide real property into lots for subsequent sale to builders. Servicing of land may include excavation work for installation of roads and utility line

Learn more on the global land planning and development market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/land-planning-and-development-global-market-report

Land Planning And Development Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Residential Land Planning And Development, Commercial And Institutional Land Planning And Development, Industrial Land Planning And Development

• By Ownership: Chained, Standalone

• By Geography: The global land planning and development market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd., Risesun Real Estate Development Co Ltd., Xiamen C&D, Greenland Holding Group, Eiffage SA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Land Planning And Development Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of land planning and development market. The market report analyzes land planning and development market size, land planning and development global market growth drivers, land planning and development market segments, land planning and development global market major players, land planning and development global market growth across geographies, and land planning and development global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The land planning and development global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

Not what you were looking for? Go through similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Agricultural Implement Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agricultural-implement-global-market-report

Construction Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/construction-global-market-report

Land Survey Equipment Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/land-survey-equipment-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/