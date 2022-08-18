Market Study on Juice Concentrates Valuation worth USD by 2028 at 5.76% CAGR

Global Juice Concentrates Market

Juice Concentrates Market Segmented By Orange, Apple, Apricot, Grapefruit, Mango, Pineapple Type in Organic and Conventional Juice Concentrate Nature

NORTH AMERICA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Juice Concentrate Market Outlook (2022-2028)

Worldwide sales of juice concentrate account for a market valuation of US$ 13.29 Bn. As per in-depth industry research, the global juice concentrate market is predicted to progress rapidly at a CAGR of 5.76% to reach US$ 24.75 Bn by 2028.

Europe is projected to hold more than 30% of the global market value share for juice concentrate, through 2032. As of 2022, by value, juice concentrate consumption accounted for around 0.5% to 1.0% of the global beverage market share.

The global market for juice concentrate increased at a value CAGR of 5.5%. Market expansion has been fuelled by an increase in demand and consumption of products made from organic and natural fruits, driven by changes in the lifestyle and healthy eating habits of consumers.

Major demanding regions of juice concentrate are Europe and North America. Rapid rise in consumer awareness regarding the multiple health benefits of juice concentrate is fuelling demand across the world.

From 2022 to 2028, the global market for juice concentrate is set to expand at a CAGR of 5.76%.

Companies

W. KÜNDIG & CIE AG.

SVZ Industrial Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients.

Prodalim

Encore Fruit Marketing, Inc.

Kerr by Ingredion

Alpenfrucht GmbH

Lemonconcentrate S.L.U

Global Concentrate

Grünewald Fruchtsaft GmbH

Greenwood Associates.

Aspis

BMT Commodity Corp

El-Marwa

AL-Shams

Wedge India

SAS SICA SICODIS

ADM WILD Europe GmbH & Co.KG

Baor products

Segev Food Import & Export Ltd

Others (On Additional Request)

Why is Demand for Juice Concentrate Products Rising?

“Juice Concentrate Suppliers Benefiting from Growing Consumer Preference for Convenient F&B Products”

The global juice concentrate market has grown over the years in response to the growing popularity and demand for simple and convenient food & beverage products. The market is expected to grow due to changing food preferences and the fast-paced lifestyle of the population across regions.

In addition, the fruit-based extract market has grown steadily over the years due to innovative flavors and nutritional ingredients along with increased investments by large international companies. Another key market driver is the increase in the number of nuclear families and working women, which helps drive demand for convenient food and beverages.

Rapid urbanization also brings a high standard of living, increasing the demand for ready-to-eat meals and the need for concentrated juice to fulfil the need for minerals, vitamins, and other nutrition. Growing popularity of healthy convenient food is expected to drive juice concentrate demand over the years to come.

“Increasing Demand for Juice Concentrate from Beverage Manufacturers”

Fruit concentrates are widely used in the beverage industry for the production of both, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Rising demand for health-related beverages is leading manufacturers to choose nutrient-rich fruit ingredients such as the juice concentrate of various fruits.

Demand for beverages with fruit content has grown as consumers' health consciousness is on the rise, particularly in regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia. As a result, there has been an increase in the demand for fruit concentrate across these geographies.

Fruit juice concentrate also serves as a convenient and appropriate substitute for carbonated soft drinks and aerated beverages. Globally, there is growing demand for organic and natural ingredients in the beverage industry, which is also propelling the market forward.

Concentrated fruit ingredients are also less susceptible to microbial deterioration and temperature-induced organoleptic alterations than Not from Concentrate (NFC) juice. This encourages manufacturers to include juice concentrate in the processing of various beverages.

“Retail Sector to See Surge in Juice Concentrate Consumption”

Juices have become a supplement to morning breakfast in many households, and thus, their popularity continues to rise. Health-conscious people are becoming more aware of concentrated juice and are expected to consume the product daily, and also as a natural health supplement because of its enormous notable nutrients.

Juices can also be used to make marinades and mixed with green smoothies, veggie powders, salad dressings, popsicles, and much more, at home.

As more consumers increasingly realize the ill effects of sugary carbonated drinks, they are expected to shift to healthier alternatives such as fruit juice concentrates. Moreover, frozen juice concentrate supplies a significant amount of water to the body, allowing it to stay hydrated.

Thus, demand for fruit juice concentrate is expected to increase, which presents excellent prospects for the worldwide juice concentrate market.

Juice concentrates are also more affordable than normal fruit juices, and this is primarily because of the cheap transportation costs involved with small frozen package shipments, which encourages retailers to showcase products and pitch them to customers. Thus, juice concentrate sales are expected to increase in the retail sector.

“Fortification of Juice Concentrate Utilized in Nutraceutical Products”

Fruit juices have become increasingly popular around the world because of the beneficial properties they offer and easy to consume aspect. Manufacturers are capitalizing on this market by developing a greater range of enticing items to meet consumer needs.

The number of sophisticated components available and the possibility for new product compositions are increasing. Many beverage companies are fortifying their products and improving product lines by adding juice concentrate with functional additives in order to support product innovation goals.

Other functional components commonly added to juice products include omega-3, fiber, bioactive substances, and probiotic bacteria, in addition to vitamins, which improve the nutritional profile of juice products.

Old Orchard provides frozen orange juice concentrate rich in vitamin C, fortified with calcium, and no artificial colors.

NOW Health sells ElderMune immune system support dietary supplements, including vitamin C and elderberry juice concentrate.

Juice Concentrate Industry Research by Category

Juice Concentrate Market by Type:

Orange

Apple

Apricot

Grapefruit

Mango

Pineapple

Berries

Pomegranate

Nectarine

Peach

Tangerine

Lemon

Celery

Juice Concentrate Market by Nature:

Organic Juice Concentrate

Conventional Juice Concentrate

Juice Concentrate Market by End Use:

Food Industry

Bakery and Confectionery

Jams and Spreads

Dairy and Frozen Desserts

Others

Beverage Industry

Alcoholic

Non-alcoholic

Foodservice

Retail/Household

Juice Concentrate Market by Distribution Channel:

Business to Business

Business to Consumer

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

Juice Concentrate Market by Region:

North America Juice Concentrate Market

Latin America Juice Concentrate Market

Europe Juice Concentrate Market

Asia Pacific Juice Concentrate Market

East Asia Juice Concentrate Market

Middle East Juice Concentrate Market

