Global Single-Family Housing Green Buildings Market Growth Trajectory

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Single-Family Housing Green Buildings Global Market Report 2022”, the single-family housing green buildings market size is expected to grow from $105.26 billion in 2021 to $120.89 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. The growth in the single-family housing green buildings market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The single-family housing green buildings industry growth is expected to reach $209.34 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.7%. Greater consumer interest has contributed to the growth of single-family residential green buildings.

Consumers and builders are targeting towards achieving more sustainable homes and are focusing on minimizing carbon footprint by developing self-sustainable homes, termed as net-zero homes. A net-zero home produces its own energy locally and should aim to produce at least as much energy as it consumes. According to the Net- Zero Energy Coalition, in 2019, there were 5,000 net-zero energy single-family home in USA. These statistics show a trend of net-zero homes in the residential construction market.

The single-family housing green buildings market consists of construction, sales and maintenance of sustainable (green) single-family residential buildings, and related services for households. Green construction refers to the practice of using sustainable building materials and construction processes to create energy-efficient buildings with minimal environmental impact throughout a building's life-cycle (design, construction, maintenance, operation, renovation and deconstruction).

By Type: New Constructions, Remodeling Projects

By Geography: The global single-family housing green buildings market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Turner Construction Co., Clark Group, AECOM, Hensel Phelps, Holder Construction, Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., The, Gilbane Building Co., Skanska USA, Structure Tone, and Webcor Builders.

