Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Global Market Estimated To Grow At 22% Rate

Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026

The Business Research Company’s Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Global Market Report 2022”, the hotel and other travel accommodation market size is expected to grow from $645.44 billion in 2021 to $784.33 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.5%. The growth in the hotel and other travel accommodation market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The hotel and other travel accommodation industry growth is expected to reach $1,349.43 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.5%. Increasing use of social media and access to mass media is positively impacting the tourism and hotel industries.

Request a Sample now to gain a better understanding of hotel and other travel accommodation market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5470&type=smp

Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Market Trends

Hotels are using technologies that are transforming customer experiences. Some technologies are leading to great improvements and savings to the hotel and other travel accommodation market. The most significant trend in the accommodation industry is the use of near-field-communication (NFC) technology, infrared technologies, and robots. NFC gives users the ability to exchange data between devices, making mobile payments an instant, secure process. Infrared sensors are used in hotels to address customer complaints involving housekeeping interruptions. Hotels are also using robots to deliver amenities to guest rooms and for other functional purposes. Hotel operators are investing in systems and technologies that can automate processes, cut costs and personalize the experience for guests.

Overview Of The Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Market

The hotel and other travel accommodation market consists of sales of short-term lodging services and related goods in facilities known as hotels, motor hotels, resort hotels, and motels by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that provide short-term lodging services and related goods in facilities known as hotels, motor hotels, resort hotels, and motels. The establishments in this industry offer food and beverage services, recreational services, conference rooms, convention services, laundry services, parking, and other services.

Learn more on the global hotel and other travel accommodation market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hotel-and-other-travel-accommodation-global-market-report

Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Hotel And Motel, Casino Hotels, Bed And Breakfast Accommodation, All Other Traveler Accommodation

• By Mode of Booking: Online Bookings, Direct Bookings, Others

• By Application: Tourist Accomodation (Leisure), Official Business (Professional)

• By Price Point: Economy, Mid-Range, Luxury

• By Ownership: Chained, Standalone

• By Geography: The global hotel and other travel accommodation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Marriott International, MGM Resorts International, Rewe Group, Ctrip.Com International Ltd, Intercontinental, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Accor Hotels, TUI Group, Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels (Group) Company Limited.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of hotel and other travel accommodation market. The market report analyzes hotel and other travel accommodation global market size, hotel and other travel accommodation global market growth drivers, hotel and other travel accommodation global market segments, hotel and other travel accommodation global market major players, hotel and other travel accommodation market growth across geographies, and hotel and other travel accommodation market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The hotel and other travel accommodation market reports enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

Not what you were looking for? Go through similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/travel-arrangement-and-reservation-services-global-market-report

Travel Trailer And Camper Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/travel-trailer-and-camper-global-market-report

Hospitality Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hospitality-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/