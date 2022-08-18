Buildings Construction Global Market Estimated To Grow At 13% Rate

Buildings Construction Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Buildings Construction Global Market Report 2022”, the buildings construction market share is expected to grow from $6529.74 billion in 2021 to $7361.37 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The growth in the building construction market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The buildings construction market growth is expected to reach $11475.81 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.7%. The population profile of most countries is becoming older, increasing the demand for elderly friendly infrastructure.

Key Trends In The Buildings Construction Market

As per the buildings construction industry research, building construction companies are increasingly using green construction techniques to build energy efficient buildings and reduce construction costs. Green construction refers to the practice of using sustainable building materials and construction processes to create energy-efficient buildings with minimal environmental impact. In UK, certifications such as Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) help construction companies to develop high-performance, sustainable residential and commercial buildings, and also offer a variety of benefits, from tax deductions to marketing opportunities. Sustainable construction materials such as natural paints and steel beams made from recycled material are being widely used in the UK. Other green construction techniques such as cross-ventilation for more natural environment, green construction software such as Construction Suite to ensure green compliance, and Green Globes management tool are also being used in the construction industry. For instance, some, major companies using green construction techniques include Turner Construction Co, Clark Group, AECOM, Hensel Phelps and Holder Construction.

Overview Of The Buildings Construction Market

The building construction market consists of sales of buildings construction services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that construct buildings. Establishments that prepare sites for new construction and those that subdivide land for sale as building sites are included in this market. The building construction market includes new work, additions, alterations, maintenance, and repairs.

• By Type: Residential Building Construction, Nonresidential Building Construction

• By End User Sector: Private, Public

• By Building Type: Smart Buildings, Traditional Buildings

• By Geography: The global buildings construction market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd., China Evergrande Group, Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd, Sunac China Holdings Ltd., and Greenland Holding Group.

