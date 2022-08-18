Mixer Grinder Market to Garner $18.18 Bn Globally, by 2031 at 3.7% CAGR

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Mixer Grinder Market," The Mixer Grinder Market Size was valued at $12.70 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $18.18 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2022 to 2031.

In the recent past, electric kitchen appliances sector has been enduring with some influential trends, which has successfully gained the attention of the target customer. Improvised aesthetic trend is one of Mixer Grinder Market Trends that help drive the demand for mixer grinder products. Black turns out to be the most preferred color among the customers even when it comes to buying any kind of kitchen appliances. Taking this view into consideration, some of the key manufacturers in the global mixer grinder market have been adopting several key product strategies. For instance, Whirlpool Corporation one of the key players in the global mixer grinder market strategize on coming up with majority of its appliances in black stainless with rich matte look making it attractive and alluring for its customers.

According to the CXOs of leading companies, the past few years have witnessed rapid increase in the adoption and sales of mixer grinder. This can be attributed to an increase in hobbies such as baking and cooking. Increasing standards of living, increasing disposable incomes, and extensive advertisements and marketing of these kinds of products in developing countries are leading to further proliferation of the market.

Smart kitchen appliance in spite of being a growing market is expected to experience slow growth rate. Companies need to address the rapidly changing technological needs to excel in the market. Growth strategies such as collaborations or acquisitions are anticipated to help the operating companies to sustain in the competitive market.

Based on the product type, traditional mixer held the major share in the market in 2021 owing to its widespread usage in commercial and residential sector as well as for the food processing. These mixer can not only mix dough and batter almost as good as stand mixer but also perform many other functionalities, such as cutting, chopping, blending, and mincing, which a stand mixer may or may not be able to do.

Based on the end user, residential segment held the major share in the market in 2021 and is likely to remain same throughout the Mixer Grinder Market Forecast period. Residential mixer are used for regular day to day mixing application and occasional baking by home owners, while commercial stand mixers are used by professional chefs and cooks in restaurants, hotels, cafes, and other similar establishments.

Based on the distribution channel, offline segment held the major share in the market in 2021. Most of the consumer purchase their mixer grinder from a hypermarket/supermarket as it is more convenient place for purchasing a mixer.

In 2021, North America accounted for 31.1% in the mixer grinder market, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are expected to possess the highest CAGRs, owing to rise in hobby baking and cooking coupled with creating new kinds of recipes at home helped increase the sales of stand and traditional mixers as it makes the process of cooking easier.

The key players profiled in the report include are Bajaj Group, BOSCH, Crompton greaves consumer electricals limited, De’Longhi Appliances S.r.l, Electrolux AB, Galanz Enterprise Group, Group SEB, Havells India Ltd., Kenstar, LG Electronics Ltd., Morphy Richards, Newell Brands, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics, and Whirlpool Corporation.

Key findings of study

By product type, traditional mixer was the major segment of the market in 2021, and is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the residential segment dominated in 2021, and is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

As per distribution channel, the online sales channel is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

Region wise, North America was the dominant region in 2021, occupying 31.1% mixer grinder market share.

