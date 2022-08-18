'Garage 56: NASCAR to Le Mans’ Featured at BlackBook Motorsport Forum in London, UK
The NASCAR Garage 56 car at BlackBook Motorsport Forum in London, UK. Credit: BlackBook Motorsport Forum
NASCAR Garage 56 AlertLONDON, UK, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 'Garage 56: NASCAR to Le Mans’ Featured at BlackBook Motorsport Forum in London, UK
WHO/WHAT:
John Doonan, IMSA President / NASCAR Garage 56 Program Manager
Michael Lock, AMA Pro Racing CEO / NASCAR Garage 56 Int’l Marketing & Communications
WHAT:
John Doonan and Michael Lock led a featured session at the 2022 BlackBook Motorsport Forum titled ‘Garage 56: NASCAR to Le Mans.’ The session took a look at the Garage 56 program and how the NASCAR entry came to be. The duo also discussed the importance of the European market to the growth of NASCAR.
The presentation featured a NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 show car with special Garage 56 livery. The Garage 56 entry will be a modified version of the car, which races in the NASCAR Cup Series.
WHERE:
BlackBook Motorsport Forum
Leonardo Royal Hall, Tower Bridge, London, UK
BACKGROUND INFORMATION:
Nearly half a century after Bill France Sr. first took stock cars to the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans, NASCAR and Hendrick Motorsports announced their intention to compete in the 2023 event as the special Garage 56 entry. The entry will be a modified version of the Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 race car and is a collaboration of NASCAR, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet, IMSA, and Goodyear.
Further details, including technical elements of the car and the team’s driver line-up, will be announced at a later date.
