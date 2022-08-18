Global Nonresidential Green Buildings Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Nonresidential Green Buildings Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Nonresidential Green Buildings Global Market Report 2022”, the nonresidential green buildings market size is expected to grow from $859.52 billion in 2021 to $951.77 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The growth in the non-residential green buildings market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The nonresidential green buildings market growth is expected to reach $1354.59 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.2%. Increased need for sustainable and eco-friendly solutions contributed to the growth of the non-residential green building market.

Key Trends In The Nonresidential Green Buildings Market

According to the nonresidential green buildings market research, living roofs or green roofs is increasingly being implemented in green buildings. A green roof is a roof of a building that is covered with vegetation and soil, or a growing medium, planted over a waterproofing membrane. Green roofs last longer when compared to conventional roofs. They also reduce energy costs with natural insulation, reduce the temperatures (heat and cold) by absorbing and trapping them, and reduce storm water runoff, filters pollutants and carbon dioxide out of the air and increase wildlife habitat in built-up areas. It is believed that to reduce the ambient temperature of the city by 2%, then 8% of roofing in the city must be greener. In the USA, around 25 cities have some sort of program to encourage green roofs and in Portland, Ore, it is mandatory to have vegetation cover 100% of the roofs on buildings in the central city over 20,000 square feet (with some exceptions). Therefore, green roof is an emerging trend in nonresidential green building market.

Overview Of The Nonresidential Green Buildings Market

The non-residential green buildings market consists of sales of non-residential green buildings. Green Buildings, in their design, construction or operation, have minimal or no negative impacts on environment and climate but have positive impacts by preserving precious natural resources and improve the quality of life. This practice creates and uses healthier and more resource-efficient models of construction, renovation, operation, maintenance and demolition. The market consists of revenue generated by the companies and people by the sale of non-residential green buildings.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Interior Products, Exterior Products

• By Application: Office, Education, Hotels and Restraurants, Retail, Institutional/ Assembly, Healthcare, Warehouse

• By Component: Roofing, Insulation, Framing, Exterior Siding, Interior Finishing, Others

• By Geography: The global nonresidential green buildings market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Turner Corp., Clark Construction, AECOM, Swinerton, Hensel Phelps, Skanska, Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., Holder Construction, Webcor, Walsh Group.

Nonresidential Green Buildings Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of nonresidential green buildings market. The market report analyzes nonresidential green buildings global market size, nonresidential green buildings global market growth drivers, nonresidential green buildings market segments, nonresidential green buildings global market major players, nonresidential green buildings market growth across geographies, and nonresidential green buildings market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

