Multifamily Housing Green Buildings Global Market Estimated To Grow At 20% Rate

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Multifamily Housing Green Buildings Global Market Report 2022”, the multifamily housing green buildings market size is expected to grow from $97.17 billion in 2021 to $116.63 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20%. The growth in the multi-family residential green buildings market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The multi-family residential green buildings market is expected to reach $241.18 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19.9%. Customer awareness on factors such as environmental impacts, sustainability, and long-term cost savings is driving the growth of the multi-family residential green building market.

Multifamily Housing Green Buildings Industry Trends

Consumers and builders are targeting achieving more sustainable homes with a focus on minimizing carbon footprint by promoting self-sustainable homes, termed as Net-zero homes. A Net Zero home produces energy through various domestic renewable energy technologies such as solar panels, micro wind turbines, sinkholes, compost gas for its requirements. It aims to produce at least as much energy as it consumes. Net zero home stock is projected to rise from 57,800 homes in 2019 to 534,500 homes in 2028. Around 36% of multi-family home builders are building their homes green, 80% of them are dedicated green home builders with more than 90% of their projects green. The green builders are expected to grow to 47% by 2022 and are investing more in this segment. These statistics show us an increasing trend of net-zero homes in the residential construction market.

Multifamily Housing Green Buildings Market Overview

The multi-family residential green buildings market consists of sales of multi-family residential green buildings and related services for occupation or rentals by households. Green construction refers to the practice of using sustainable building materials and construction processes to create energy-efficient buildings with minimal environmental impact, throughout a building's life-cycle from siting to design, construction, operation, maintenance, renovation, and deconstruction.

Multifamily Housing Green Buildings Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: New Construction, Remodelling

• By Geography: The global multifamily housing green buildings market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Turner Construction Co., Clark group, AECOM, Swinerton, Hensel Phelps, Skansa, Lendlease, Holder Construction, Webcor, and Walsh group.



Multifamily Housing Green Buildings Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of multifamily housing green buildings global market. The market report analyzes multifamily housing green buildings global market size, multifamily housing green buildings global market growth drivers, multifamily housing green buildings global market segments, multifamily housing green buildings global market major players, multifamily housing green buildings global market growth across geographies, and multifamily housing green buildings global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The multifamily housing green buildings global market outlook enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

