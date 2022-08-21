Dairy Herd Management Market Analysis Covering Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Upcoming Opportunities

Dairy herd management market study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dairy herd management is a process that determines the productivity and health of dairy animals. Increase in herd size and demand for milk and other dairy products in different regions are the major factors that drive the market growth. Furthermore, dairy herd management is a cost saving process as it implements techniques of smart farming. These factors fuel the market growth. Also, the increase in government initiatives toward dairy herd management in the developing countries are among the key driving factors for the global dairy herd management market. However, factors such as campaigns that are against unethical practices with animals and lack of professionals trained in dairy herd management market growth.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Top three strategies adopted by major market players of this market include product launches, collaborations, mergers, acquisitions over few years, and operational expansion. Companies profiled in this report include Valley Agriculture Software (U.S.), Dairy Master (Ireland), Afimilk Ltd. (Kibbutz, Israel), Sum-It Computer Systems, Ltd. (U.K.), SCR Dairy, Inc. (Israel), GEA Group AG (Germany), DeLaval (Sweden), BouMatic (U.S.), Lely Holdings S.A.R.L (Netherlands), and Infovet (India).

The market is segmented based on product types, applications, and geography. By product types the report is segmented into hardware and systems, standalone software, and others. By applications the report is segmented into reproduction management, animal comfort, calf management, feeding management, milk harvesting, and heat stress management. Geographically, the report is segmented into four regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the investment pockets.

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

• The report provides a quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023, which enables stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

• Extensive analysis of different segments facilitates to understand the various products of the market.

• Key players are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which predict the competitive outlook of the market.

