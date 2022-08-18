India Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Research Report 2022-2027: Industry Top Companies, Growth, Share, Size, Forecast

India Pharmaceutical Packaging Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “India Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the India pharmaceutical packaging market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.10% during 2022-2027. Pharmaceutical packaging involves a vast array of materials that are carefully selected to preserve and protect the integrity and intensity of the drug. Apart from this, packaging solutions are also essential for marketing, identification purposes, and promoting numerous brands. They play an important role in safe storage and administration of the packaged pharmaceutical products. These solutions are generally divided into three types, namely primary, secondary, and tertiary.

Industry Trends:

The market is primarily driven by significant growth in the pharmaceutical industry. In line with this, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases due to the changing lifestyle preferences of the masses is positively influencing the market across India. Moreover, the development of novel drug packaging systems and rapid technological innovations in the packaging process are creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, the widespread adoption of generic drugs is fueling the demand for pharmaceutical packaging. Other factors, including the rising export of pharmaceutical products and the development of sustainable packaging solutions, are also providing a boost to the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Material Type:

• Plastic

• Glass

• Others

Breakup by Product Type:

• Bottles

• Vials and Ampoules

• Syringes

• Tubes

• Caps and Closures

• Pouches

• Labels

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Pharma Manufacturing

• Contract Packaging

• Retail Pharmacy

• Institutional Pharmacy

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

