Insights Into The Global Biomass Electricity Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

As per The Business Research Company's "Biomass Electricity Global Market Report 2022", the biomass electricity market share is expected to grow from $33.62 in billion 2021 to $36.99 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The growth in the biomass electricity market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The biomass electricity industry growth is expected to reach $52.55 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.2%. The increasing government support through various government subsidies and policies drives the growth of the biomass electric power generation market.

Key Trends In The Biomass Electricity Market

As per the biomass electricity market analysis, the companies in the biomass electric power generation market are developing new methods to produce electric power through new hybrid biogas plants by combining biogas with other forms of renewable energy sources such as solar energy. The combination of solar energy with biogas reduces the operating cost and efforts required to deal with the waste products from the farms. Following the trend, U.K based Bioplex and Controllis, in 2019, together developed an onsite-electric power generator system including a high output system to convert grass, animal and food waste into biogas, biogas powered 12kW DC Genset generator, solar power arrays, battery bank and 75kW AC Mains Inverters. This onsite-electric power generator system also provides cloud-based remote management and data analytics to optimize system performance. The system generates electricity more efficiently than conventional biogas power plants as the production of electricity is supported by solar energy when biogas is not available. The generation of electric power by using a mix of solar power and biogas forms the latest trend in the biomass electric power generation market.

Overview Of The Biomass Electricity Market

The biomass electricity market segmentation consists of sales of electricity generated using biomass and related services for household and commercial purposes. Biomass gasification refers to a process that involves the burning of biomass for the generation of producer gas or syngas for production of electricity. Producer gas is a combustible gas mixture of carbon monoxide, hydrogen, carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrogen. The gasification process uses heat, pressure and partial combustion which takes place when the air supply (o2) is inadequate for the combustion of biomass.



• By Feedstock: Solid Biomass, Biogas, Municipal Solid Waste, Liquid Biomass

• By End-User: Households, Industrial Sectors, Government Sectors, Others

• By Technology: Anaerobic Digestion, Combustion, Co-Firing, Gasification, Landfill Gas.

• By Geography: The global biomass electricity market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe,

Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Enviva, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group, Pacific BioEnergy Corporation, Acciona Sa, Dong Energy A/S, Acciona Sa, Ameresco Inc., E.On Se, Graanul Invest Group, RWE Innogy, Lignetics, Orsted A/S, Oulun Energia Oy, NTPC, Skive Fiernvarme, and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

