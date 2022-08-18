Learning Management System (LMS) Global Market Estimated To Grow At 17% Rate

Learning Management System (LMS) Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

The Business Research Company’s Learning Management System (LMS) Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Learning Management System (LMS) Global Market Report 2022”, the learning management system (LMS) market share is expected to grow from $13.46 billion in 2021 to $15.77 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The learning management system (LMS) market growth is expected to reach $29.35 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.8%. The increasing adoption of e-learning is expected to drive the growth of LMS market in the coming years.

Request a Sample now to gain a better understanding of learning management system (LMS) market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5494&type=smp

Key Trends In The Learning Management System (LMS) Market

The use of artificial intelligence is a key trend gaining the popularity in the learning management system (LMS) market. Artificial intelligence provides various advantages to the various learning management systems by facilitating a forward-thinking approach to the team member learning experience. A specific set of algorithms is used by an AI based learning platform to learn and make predictions on data. For instance, in January 2021, Syndicate Learning Group, an India based software company announced the launch of most advanced Artificial Intelligence driven Learning Management System. This LMS has a capability to replace most Legacy LMS by bringing in technology features.

Overview Of The Learning Management System (LMS) Market

The learning management system (LMS) market consists of sales of learning management solutions and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that is a software application or web-based platform which is used to design, execute, and evaluate a learning procedure. Learning management systems are frequently used by businesses of all sizes, national government agencies, local governments, traditional educational institutions and online or eLearning-based institutions.

Learn more on the global learning management system (LMS) industry report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/learning-management-system-global-market-report

Learning Management System (LMS) Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Component: Solution, Services

• By Delivery Mode: Distance Learning, Instructure LED Training, Blended Training

• By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises

• By End User: Academic, Corporate

• By Geography: The global learning management system (LMS) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as McGraw Hill Education, D2L, SAP SE, Docebo, Absorb LMS, Blackboard Inc, Cornerstone OnDemand, Oracle corporation, IBM corporation, Pearson, PowerSchool, Epignosis, Skillsoft, Aptara Inc., Articulate, Schoology, Tata Interactive Systems, Netdimensions Ltd., MPS Interactive, Adobe Inc., CrossKnowledge, SumTotal Systems, and TalentLMS.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Learning Management System (LMS) Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of learning management system (LMS) market. The market report analyzes LMS market size, LMS market growth drivers, LMS market segments, LMS market major players, LMS market growth across geographies, and LMS market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The learning management system (LMS) market research enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

Not what you were looking for? Go through similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Management Consulting Services Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/management-consulting-services-global-market-report

Educational Services Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/educational-services-global-market-report

Augmented Reality In Training And Education Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/augmented-reality-in-training-and-education-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC