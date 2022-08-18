Warehouse Robotics Global Market Estimated To Grow At 18% Rate

Warehouse Robotics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Warehouse Robotics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Warehouse Robotics Global Market Report 2022”, the warehouse robotics market size is expected to grow from $3.54 billion in 2021 to $4.17 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The warehouse robotics industry growth is expected to reach $6.82 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.1%. The growing e-commerce industry is driving the growth of the warehouse robotics market.

Request a Sample now to gain a better understanding of warehouse robotics market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5502&type=smp

Key Trends In The Warehouse Robotics Market

Launch of AI-based warehouse robotic systems is shaping the warehouse robotics market. Artificial intelligence (AI) is the digital emulation of human intellect by a computer or computer-controlled system that perform tasks normally performed by smart individuals. Major players are focusing on AI-based warehouse robotic systems to automate repetitive pick-and-pack processes and perform sophisticated manipulations in unexpected conditions. For instance, in July 2020, Dexterity is a US-based company that provides robots as a service solution for warehousing, and supply chain operations launched AI-based warehouse robotic system. The robots use computer vision, the sensation of touch to adapt quickly and advanced control theory, making them safe to work alongside humans.

Warehouse Robotics Market Overview

The warehouse robotics market consists of sales of warehouse robots by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to transport materials, perform various tasks, and streamline or automate warehouse processes. Warehouse robotics is a broad phrase that refers to the various automated devices and systems which can be used to improve speed, efficiency, and accuracy in a warehouse.

Learn more on the global warehouse robotics market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/warehouse-robotics-global-market-report

Warehouse Robotics Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: SCARA Robots, Cylindrical Robots, Parallel Robots, Mobile Robots, Gantry Robots, Stationery Articulated Robots

• By System Type: Knapp Open Shuttle, Locus Robotics System, Fetch Robotics Freight, Scallog System, Swisslog Carry Pick

• By Function: Pick And Place, Assembling Dissembling, Transportation, Packaging

• By End-User: E-Commerce, Automotive, Food And Beverages, Electronics And Electrical, Metal And Machinery, Pharmaceuticals, Others

• By Geography: The global warehouse robotics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as ABB Limited, Honeywell International Inc, Fanuc Corporation, Amazon Robotics, KUKA, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Attabotics, Omron Corporation, Daifuku Co, Toshiba Corporation, Yamaha Robotics, Locus Robotics, Bastian Solutions, Grey Orange, and Kion Group.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Warehouse Robotics Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of warehouse robotics global market. The market report analyzes warehouse robotics global market size, warehouse robotics global market growth drivers, warehouse robotics global market segments, warehouse robotics market major players, warehouse robotics market growth across geographies, and warehouse robotics market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The warehouse robotics market outlook enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

Not what you were looking for? Go through similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Industrial Robots Market 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-robots-market

Top Robotics Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/top-robotics-global-market-report

Smart Robots Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-robots-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: mailto:info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ