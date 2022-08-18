Insights Into The Global Plant-Based Protein Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Plant-Based Protein Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Plant-Based Protein Global Market Report 2022”, the plant-based protein market size is expected to grow from $13.18 billion in 2021 to $14.58 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The plant based protein industry growth is expected to reach $21.29 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.9%. The increasing awareness of health and wellness is expected to propel the growth of the plant-based protein market during the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Plant-Based Protein Market

Plant-based meat substitutes are gaining significant popularity in the plant based protein market trends. Plant-based meat alternatives are the priority of major companies operating in the plant-based proteins sector attributing to various benefits such as being ecologically friendly, aiding in weight loss, preventing chronic illnesses, and regulating cholesterol and blood sugar levels. For instance, in July 2021, Nature’s Fynd, a US-based company which develops microbe-based proteins for meat and dairy substitutes has raised over $158 million in funds for the launch of its meatless breakfast products including patties, burgers chicken-less nuggets, and others. Additionally, according to the Plant-Based Foods Association, the alternative foods sector exploded in 2020, increasing U.S. retail sales by 27% and boosting the entire market value to $7 billion.

Overview Of The Plant-Based Protein Market

The plant-based protein market consists of sales of proteins by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are derived from plant-based sources. Plant-based proteins are becoming more popular as meat substitutes because they are highly nutritious and include nutrients such as fibre, vitamins, and minerals in addition to proteins.

Plant-Based Protein Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Isolates, Concentrates, Textured

• By Source: Soy, Wheat, Pea, Others

• By Form: Dry, Liquid

• By Application: Feed, Food, Others

• By Geography: The global plant-based protein market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences, Axiom Foods Inc., Cargill, Kerry Group, Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Freres, Wilmar International Limited, Glanbia Plc, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, Sotexpro, Emsland Group, and PURIS Foods.

