3D Printing Building Construction Global Market Estimated To Grow At 177% Rate

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "3D Printing Building Construction Global Market Report 2022”, the 3D printing building construction market share is expected to grow from $0.01 billion in 2021 to $0.02 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 177.0%. The growth in the 3D printing building construction market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The 3D printing building construction market growth is expected to reach $0.87 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 169.3%. The capability to build complex structures within a stipulated time for a reasonable cost is a major factor driving the demand for 3D printing building construction market.

Key Trends In The 3D Printing Building Construction Market

As per the 3d printing building construction industry analysis, increasing flexibility in 3D printing operations using advanced software is a major trend shaping the growth of the market. In November 2019, AMFG, a UK-based provider of MES software, announced the strategic partnership with EOS to enable machine connectivity and end-to-end workflow automation for additive manufacturing. The companies together plan to offer customers the management of their entire additive manufacturing operations with AFMG’s Manufacturing Execution System (MES) and direct connectivity to machines with the software platform. EOS is a technology supplier in the field of industrial 3D printing of polymers and metals.

Overview Of The 3D Printing Building Construction Market

The 3D printing building construction market consists of the sales revenue earned by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that construct buildings through 3D printers and offer related services. 3D printing or additive manufacturing is a computer-controlled sequential layering of materials to create three-dimensional shapes. In the construction industry, 3D printing is used to build components of building or to create a whole building. It helps to construct faster and more accurate structures with reduced labor costs and less wastage.

3D Printing Building Construction Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Construction: Modular, Full Building

• By Process: Extrusion, Powder Bonding, Others

• By Printing Material: Concrete, Plastic, Metal, Hybrid, Others

• By End User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

• By Geography: The global 3D printing building construction market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe,

Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as XtreeE, Winsun (Yingchuang Building Technique), Skanska, Apis Cor, Al Build, Branch Technology, Zhuoda Group, Cazza Construction Company, Contour Crafting Corporation.

3D Printing Building Construction Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of 3D printing building construction global market. The market report analyzes 3D printing building construction global market size, 3D printing building construction global market growth drivers, 3D printing building construction global market segments, 3D printing building construction market major players, 3D printing building construction market growth across geographies, and 3D printing building construction market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The 3D printing building construction market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

