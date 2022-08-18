Insights Into The Global Power Generation Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Power Generation Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Power Generation Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Power Generation Global Market Report 2022”, the power generation market size is expected to grow from $1.64 trillion in 2021 to $1.76 trillion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%.The growth in the power generation market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The power generation industry growth is expected to reach $2.46 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.7%. The increasing applications of electricity in the transportation industry are expected to increase the demand for electricity, driving the power generation market.

Power Generation Market Trends

Electric power generation companies are using batteries to store solar energy during daylight hours. The energy-storage sites consist of large lithium-ion batteries. Storage of energy in batteries is also getting prominent in other types of power generation. These batteries store enough energy to serve as a backup in case of power shortage due to disruptions in fuel supply. They are designed to absorb solar power and feed it back to the grid. These systems minimize the need for capital intensive power generation plants, enhance transmission and distribution efficiencies, and reduce operational costs. By 2025, the World Bank Group aims to fund 17.5 gigawatt hours (GWh) of battery storage, more than tripling the current 4-5 GWh installed across all developing nations.

Overview Of The Power Generation Market

The power generation market consists of sales of electric power by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate electric power generation facilities. These facilities generate electric power using various forms of energy, such as fossil fuels, nuclear, solar, wind and water. The establishments in this industry produce electrical energy and provide electricity to electric power transmission and distribution systems.

Power Generation Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Hydro Electricity, Fossil Fuel Electricity, Nuclear Electricity, Solar Electricity, Wind Electricity, Geothermal Electricity, Biomass Electricity, Other Electricity

• By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

• By Sources Of Energy: Conventional/Non-Renewable Source, Renewable Source

• By Type of Grid: Off Grid, On Grid

• By Geography: The global power generation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Enel SpA, Electricite De France SA, State Power Investment Corporation, E.ON SE, Engie, Huaneng Power International, Inc., Exelon Corp, Endesa SA, Datang International Power Generation Company Limited, and Inter RAO UES.

Power Generation Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of power generation market. The market report analyzes power generation global market size, power generation global market growth drivers, power generation market segments, power generation market major players, power generation market growth across geographies, and power generation market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The power generation market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

